McDonell/Elk Mound stays busy on wrestling mats

CADOTT — The Chippewa Falls McDonell/Elk Mound wrestling cooperative competed last Thursday, January 11 in a Cloverbelt dual quad meet in Cadott.

Unfortunately, the scores of McDonell/Elk Mound’s three duals were not reported to the Colfax Messenger or posted online. The Messenger will attempt to have the scores in next week’s edition.

The previous Saturday, January 6th, McDonell/Elk Mound did compete in the Dragon Duals held at Osseo-Fairchild High School. The local squad lost both reported matches, falling to Arcadia 66-12 and Independence/Gilmanton 57-3. Elk Mound wrestlers Ford Hay, Jesse Baxter, Brady Mathison and Luca Burcaw all finished 0-2.

The team was also scheduled to participate in the Nekoosa Invitational Saturday, January 13 but the winter storm forced the cancellation of the meet.

McDonell/Elk Mound will be busy this week with three events scheduled. The team was in Spooner last evening (Tuesday, January 16) for a triangular with the Rails and Shell Lake; heads to Osseo-Fairchild for a Cloverbelt quad Thursday, January 18 and competes in the Durand-Arkansaw quad on Friday, January 19.