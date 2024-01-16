GC wrestlers blank Cardinals, finish 2-1 in Hall of Fame Duals as Unser claims 100th win

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

It was a very good week for Glenwood City wrestling.

The Hilltoppers opened in defense of their Dunn-St. Croix Conference wrestling championship in dominating fashion with an 81-0 road shutout over Spring Valley/Elmwood Thursday, January 11.

The following day, despite a winter storm, Glenwood City traveled to Hammond and St. Croix Central High School to participate in the Hall of Fame Duals where the Hilltoppers finished 2-1.

Individual achievement was also celebrated at the Hall of Fame Duals as Glenwood City junior Wyatt Unser reached a milestone in his prep wrestling career when he recorded his 100th mat victory.

Glenwood City, who is now 11-1 on the season, will travel to River Falls High School Thursday for a dual quad with the host Wild Cats, Durand-Arkansaw and Farmington. The dual against Durand-Arkansaw will count in the conference dual standings. On Saturday, January 20, the Hilltoppers will participate in the St. Croix Falls Invitational which features more than 20 schools from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Spring Valley/Elmwood

The two-time defending conference champion Hilltoppers began their chase for a third consecutive Dunn-St. Croix wrestling crown in Spring Valley last Thursday, January 11 where they plucked the Cardinals of Spring Valley/Elmwood 81-0, just three points shy of a perfect score.

Glenwood City won all 14 matches in the conference dual taking six by forfeit and five via pin falls.

The Hilltoppers received five straight forfeits to open the dual. Will Obermueller (106), Preston Arvey (113), Corey Strong (120), Charlie Bogie (126) and Logan Hillman (132) were all awarded forfeit victories that gave Glenwood City a quick 30-0 advantage.

In the first actual action of the evening, Wyatt Unser faced the Cardinals’ Austin Krentz in a match at 138 pounds. Unser controlled the match throughout and registered the pin at 3:33.

Zeb Holden followed with a fall over Shahrokhan Kaker in the 144-pound bout.

In the only match to go the full six minutes, Glenwood City junior Andrew Blaser earned a hard fought 3-1 decision over Asher Turner at 150 pounds.

Mitchell McGee (157), Will Standaert (165), Steven Booth (175), Conner Gross (190) and Jackson Logghe all followed with consecutive pins at their respective weights to drive Glenwood City’s lead to 75-0.

The dual ended with a forfeit to Toppers’ heavyweight Blake Fayerweather as the six-point verdict gave Glenwood City an 81-0 shutout victory.

Glenwood City 81,

Spring Valley/Elmwood 0

106-Will Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) received forfeit; 120-Corey Strong (GC) received forfeit; 126-Charlie Bogie (GC) received forfeit; 132-Logan Hillman (GC) received forfeit; 138-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Austin Krentz (SVE), 3:33; 144-Zeb Holden (GC) pinned Shahrokhan Kaker (SVE), 4:44; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) dec. Asher Turner (SVE), 3-1; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Doost Mohamed Kaker (SVE), 1:59; 165-Will Standaert (GC) pinned Gavin Moats (SVE), 0:53; 175-Steve Booth (GC) pinned Sam Steinmeyer (SVE), 3:31; 190-Conner Gross (GC) pinned Connor Wines (SVE), 1:13; 215-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Tyler Vanasse (SVE), 3:39; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) received forfeit.

Hall of Fame Duals

Using the momentum from their victory in Spring Valley the previous evening, the Hilltoppers had another successful outing in the seven-team Hall of Fame Duals hosted by St. Croix Central.

Glenwood City had 11 wrestlers finish with winning records including a quartet that went undefeated to help the team finish 2-1 in the Friday, January 12 event.

The Hilltoppers defeated Barron 75-6 and Minneapolis North Community 54-24. Glenwood City’s first dual loss of the season came at the hands of host St. Croix Central who claimed a 40-24 win.

Four wrestlers finished the duals with 3-0 records including Wyatt Unser. Wrestling at 126 and 132 pounds in Hall of Fame Duals, Unser registered a pair of pins and won a close 3-0 decision over St. Croix Central’s Will Schmitt. Unser, who is 24-0 this season and ranked number one in the Division 3, 126-pound state rankings by Wisconsin Grappler, improved to 100-9 in his career with those three victories in Hammond.

Also finishing the duals unbeaten were Zeb Holden (144), Landon Obermueller (120) and Blake Fayerweather (285).

Toppers wrestlers with 2-1 records were Mitchell McGee (157 and 165), Andrew Blaser (150 and 157), Will Obermueller (106), Preston Arvey (113), Logan Hillman (126), Steven Booth (175) and Jackson Logghe (215).

In its dual with Barron, Glenwood City got pins from Wyatt Unser (132), Andrew Blaser (157), Mitchel McGee (165), Will Obermueller (106), Landon Obermueller (120) and Logan Hillman (126), a 13-0 major decision by Zeb Holden (144) and seven forfeits en route to the 75-6 win.

The Hilltoppers fell behind early, trailing 19-3, against the host Panthers and never quite recovered losing 40-24. Landon Obermueller scored Glenwood City’s only pin of the dual at 120 pounds. Holden, Logghe, Fayerweather and Unser all won three-point decisions while Steven Booth was awarded a forfeit at 175 pounds to account for the rest of the Toppers’ scoring.

Glenwood City used seven pin falls and a pair forfeits to defeat Minneapolis North Community 54 to 24. The Hilltopper pins went to Zeb Holden (144), Andrew Blaser (150), Mitchell McGee (157), Blake Fayerweather (285), Landon Obermueller (106), Logan Hillman (126) and Wyatt Unser (132). Will Obermueller (106) and Preston Arvey (113) were awarded the forfeits.

Glenwood City 75, Barron 6

132-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Brady Valentine (B), 1:50; 138-Dillon Paul (B) received forfeit; 144-Zeb Holden (GC) majored Camden Valentine (B), 13-0; 150-Abe Draxler (GC) received forfeit; 157-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned Brady Frandsen (B), 1:58; 165-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Carter Roth (B), 1:43; 175-Steve Booth (GC) received forfeit; 190-Conner Gross (GC) received forfeit; 215-Jackson Logghe (GC) received forfeit; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) received forfeit; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) pinned Jorey Feidt (B), 1:02; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) received forfeit; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) tech falled Ethan Eriksen (B), 15-0; 126-Logan Hillman (GC) pinned Collin Duncan (B), 2:26.

SCC 40, Glenwood City 24

138-Leo McKenna (SCC) received forfeit; 144-Zeb Holden (GC) dec. Everett Knospe (SCC), 8-6; 150-Maverick Kostrzak (SCC) tech falled Andrew Blaser (GC),16-0 (4:45); 157-Brock Swenson (SCC) dec. Mitchell McGee (GC), 8-7; 165-Owen Wasley (SCC) tech falled Will Standaert (GC), 18-3 (3:08); 175-Steve Booth (GC) received forfeit; 190-Hayden Buckel (SCC) pinned Conner Gross (GC), 0:35; 215-Jackson Logghe (GC) dec.Aidan Ballard (SCC), 1-0; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) dec. Damian Indykiewicz (SCC), 3-1; 106-Trennon Holzer (SCC) pinned Landon Obermueller (GC), 5:36; 113-Garrett DeLong (SCC) dec. Preston Arvey (GC), 8-1; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Camryn Wille (SCC), 3:04; 126-Wyatt Unser (GC) dec. Will Schmitt (SCC), 3-0; 132-Teague Holzer (SCC) pinned Logan Hillman (GC), 0:51.

Glenwood City 54, Minneapolis North Community 24

144-Zeb Holden (GC) pinned Andrew Ferrell (MNC), 1:50; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned Marcus Johnson (MNC), 1:16; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Johan Alcantara Lund (MNC), 3:15; 165-Saveon Rendo (MNC) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 3:29; 175-Cameron Wise (MNC) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 1:44; 190-Yahonde Grinnell (MNC) dec. Conner Gross (GC), 11-5; 215-Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau (MNC) dec. Jackson Logghe (GC), 5-2; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) pinned Anthony Palmer (MNC), 3:46; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) received forfeit; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Anthony Harmon (MNC), 3:39; 126-Logan Hillman (GC) pinned Prince Clark (MNC), 0:27; 132-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Bravo Niyonkuru (MNC), 1:19; 138-Noah Brooks (MNC) received forfeit.