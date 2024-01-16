Elk Mound girls pummel E-PC Wolves

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

ELK MOUND — In what turned out to be its only contest of the week, the Elk Mound girls’ basketball team remained unbeaten as it pummeled the winless Wolves from Elmwood-Plum City 78-20 at home Tuesday, January 9.

The victory maintained the Mounders one-game lead over Durand-Arkansaw in the Dunn-St. Croix as they improved to 6-0 in league play and 14-0 overall.

Elk Mound was to play in Glenwood City on Friday but Mother Nature had other plans as a winter storm postponed most area contests for that evening including the Mounder-Hilltopper matchup. The conference game has been rescheduled for February 12.

Last Tuesday’s contest in Elk Mound pitted the unbeaten Mounders against the winless Wolves and as one might expect, it proved to be no contest at all.

“I felt we came out again with a lot of energy, passed the basketball well and gave a great effort on both offense and defense,” said Jordan Kongshaug, Elk Mound head coach.

The Lady Mounders used a first-half offensive blitz to overwhelm the Wolves. Nine Elk Mounder players scored in the opening 18 minutes of play including a pair in double digits as the home team built an insurmountable 54 to 7 lead by halftime.

In the opening half alone, Ellie Schiszik netted all 13 of her points including a trio of threes and Allie Robel tossed in another 11 points on five, two-point hoops and a free throw. In addition, Allie Roder and Hailey Meyer each added eight points, Carly Mohr had six and Jaidynn Sarauer, Belle Kongshaug, Chloe Dummer and Claire Roff each tossed in a basket.

During that span Elmwood-Plum City was limited to just a pair of two-point baskets and three free throws by a stingy Mounder defense.

Elk Mound pulled back on the offensive reins in the second half but still put 24 points on the scoreboard while Elmwood-Plum City tallied 13 to account for the final tally of 78-20.

In all, the Mounders had 11 players score points in their 58-point win over the Wolves. Robel and Schiszik each finished with 13 points to lead team, Roder added a triple in the second half to finish in double figures with 11 points and Meyer ended with ten. Mohr chipped in with eight points while Dummer and Roff collected five each, Kongshaug finished with four points as did Sarauer, Loftyn Awe had three and Teagan Mayer tallied two.

As expected, Elk Mound also dominated several other statistical categories. The Mounders collected 36 rebounds and 14 assists and came away with a whopping 21 steals. Allie Robel and Claire Roff lead the way on the boards as they hauled in a team high nine and eight rebounds, respectively. Dummer added five and Kongshaug four. Robel was also tops in steals with six and had three assists. Allie Roder had five steals and three assists and Ellie Schiszik came away with four steals. Roff also finished with a trio of assists.

The Lady Mounders began a four-game home stand Monday, January 15 when they hosted Osseo-Fairchild in a non-conference game. Mondovi is in town this Thursday and then next Tuesday, January 23 Elk Mound begins its second trip through the Dunn-St. Croix with a critical rematch against Durand-Arkansaw.