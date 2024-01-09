Hilltopper wrestlers finish third at Cadott Invite, Unser wins another championship

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CADOTT — For the second consecutive year, Glenwood City finished third and junior Wyatt Unser struck gold in the highly competitive Cadott Wrestling Invitational held last Saturday, January 6.

While all 13 Glenwood City varsity wrestlers that competed in the Cadott Invitational placed, ten finished fourth or better including four that made their respective finals with Unser winning his second tournament championship in as many years.

While the varsity was busy in Cadott, the Toppers had eight junior varsity members taking part in the Wisconsin Challenge Series regional competition in Eau Claire. Glenwood City had two wrestlers – Corey Strong and Logan Hillman – finish in the top three in their respective weight classes.

Glenwood City will travel to Spring Valley Thursday for its Dunn-St. Croix dual opener. The next day the Hilltoppers will compete in an invitational at St. Croix Central.

Cadott Invitational

With a dozen wrestlers adding to the team’s tally, the Hilltoppers scored 445.5 points to finish third among the 29 schools that participated the loaded Cadott Invitational.

Cumberland topped the team standings with 555.5 points and Hayward compiled 517.5 points to finish as the tournament’s runner-up. Following Glenwood City were Westfield in fourth place with 419.5 points and host Cadott took fifth with a final tally o 401.

The Toppers had three wrestlers make the final in their respective weight classes but only Unser was able to secure the gold. The team’s other two finalists – Mitchell McGee and Savanna Millermon settled for silver.

Unser, who is ranked number one in the Wisconsin Grappler Division 3, 126-pound state poll, improved to 24-0 on the season, following a 4-0 performance in Cadott last Saturday. With a three-season record of 96-9, the junior is just four wins away from reaching his 100th career victory.

Following an opening round bye, Unser won his final three matches at 126 pounds via a technical fall and two pins including a 5:52 fall over JJ Adomaitis of Phillips in the championship.

Fellow junior Mitchell McGee, ranked tenth in the most recent Division 3 state poll, cruised into the final at 157 with a bye, a quarterfinal fall of St. Croix Falls’ Nathan Boesel and a 15-6 major decision in the semis over 12th ranked Harrison Ruppel of Cumberland. In the final, McGee faced 13th ranked Troy Duellman of Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe. Duellman won the contest by major decision, 10-2. McGee is currently 22-4 this season.

Senior Savanna Millermon scored pins in her quarter and semifinal matches to reach the championship in the girls’ 107-pound weight class. In that title match, she took on defending state champion Iszy Sonnentag, who won by pin at 2:58. Millermon is 11-2 this year.

Glenwood City had four wrestlers finish third in Cadott with 3-1 records. Earning the bronze were freshmen Will Obermueller (16-7) at 106 pounds and Preston Arvey at 113 pounds, senior Conner Gross (10-12) at 190 pounds and junior Blake Fayerweather (16-7) at heavyweight.

Sophomore Landon Obermueller (18-8) and junior Jackson Logghe (14-10) placed fourth; fifth-place finishes were garnered by juniors Zeb Holden (13-10) and Andrew Blaser (15-7) and senior Will Standaert (11-11) at 144, 150 and 165 pounds, respectively; and senior Steven Booth (9-14) placed tenth at 175.

Wisconsin Challenge Series

Eight of Glenwood City’s junior varsity wrestlers competed in the Wisconsin Challenge Series regional held Saturday in Eau Claire.

Logan Hillman won the 126-pound weight bracket and Corey Strong finished second at 113 pounds and will advance to the state tournament in Wausau on January 20. The top three place winners in each weight class earned a state berth.

Jake Wood (144) and Waylon Wagner (165) both placed fourth just missing the cut. Abe Draxler was fifth at 150 and Ben Standaert finished sixth at 144. Also competing were Zach Brown (157) and Gus Kohler (215).