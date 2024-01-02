Glenwood City girls beat Bruce for second win of the season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BRUCE — The Glenwood City girls’ basketball squad ended 2023 on a high note as it defeated Bruce 44-35 in a December 28 road game.

Three Hilltoppers scored double figures in the game to boost the team to its second win of the season.

Lone senior Libby Wagner netted ten of her team-leading 12 points in the first half as Glenwood City built a 27-14 halftime advantage. Izzy Davis and Kaylin Brandt finished with ten points after scoring five deuces each.

Bruce, who Glenwood City also defeated last year for its only win, tried to rally in the second half.

Anna Kautamaki scored 13 of her game high 18 points in the second half to lead the Red Raiders’ charge.

Glenwood City, however, was able to withstand the home team’s comeback attempt and held on for the nine-point victory.

The Toppers had the only three pointers in the game, a pair of first-half treys by Wagner.

Neither squad shot particularly well especially from the free throw line. Glenwood City hit just four of it nine freebies while Bruce was only 5-for17.

With the win, the Hilltoppers overall record improved to 2-9.

Glenwood City will host a trio of games this week including a pair of out-of-league matchups. Frederic played on the Toppers’ home court last evening. Glenwood City will host rival Boyceville Thursday and Eleva-Strum at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Glenwood City boys are also scheduled to play Eleva-Strum following the conclusion of the girls’ game.