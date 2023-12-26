Hilltopper wrestlers sweep Frederic Duals, finish second in Stanley-Boyd Scramble

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

When the Baldwin-Woodville triangular meet was cancelled earlier this month, Glenwood City head coach Shane Strong jumped on an opportunity to enter his wrestlers in another dual-style tournament at Frederic High School that featured highly competitive teams from Hayward and Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren (LFGS), the tournament host.

Unfortunately, due to a couple of late cancellations including Hayward, Glenwood City ended up wrestling a pair of junior varsity squads from Cumberland and St. Croix Falls as well as the LFGS varsity team at the December 19 quad.

Th Hilltopper grapplers dominated all three duals, besting the junior varsity squads from Cumberland and St. Croix Falls by respective scores of 64-9 and 55-18 and dispatching LFGS 48-28 to bring their season dual mark to 8-0.

Glenwood City wrapped up its pre-holiday schedule last Friday, December 22 with a individual tournament at Stanley-Boyd where the team captured second place out of six schools that included defending sectional champion Stratford which claimed the team title.

The Hilltoppers will participate in the annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic which is set for this Thursday and Friday, December 28 and 29. Glenwood City is the Classic’s reigning small school champion.

Stanley-Boyd Scramble

Glenwood City finished second with 191.5 points in the six-school Stanley-Boyd Pre-Holiday Scramble held Friday, December 22.

All 14 of the Hilltoppers’ varsity wrestlers finished fourth or better in the tournament which included a pair of champions, three runners-up and seven third-place finishers.

It was also the perfect opportunity for Glenwood City to test itself against Stratford, who had beaten the Hilltoppers for the WIAA Division 3 sectional team wrestling team this past February. The Tigers finished the evening with five champions, four second-place finishers, a third and three fourths to win the tournament with 207.5 points.

Finishing behind Stratford and Glenwood City in the final team standings were Ellsworth (154), Chippewa Falls (126), Stanley-Boyd (111) and Ladysmith (91.5).

Like they had a week earlier in the Somerset tournament, juniors Wyatt Unser and Mitchell McGee copped gold medals at Stanley-Boyd High School last Friday night.

Unser and McGee both ran their early season records to 15-0 with 5-0 finishes in the S-B Pre-Holiday Scramble.

McGee registered four pins en route to the 157-pound championship including a 1:31 fall over Stanley-Boyd’s Candin Yeager in the finals and a 15-0 technical fall shut out of Caiden O’Kelly of Chippewa Falls in the semifinals.

Unser’s performance at 132 pounds was equally impressive. The defending state runner-up had a pair of falls and major-decision victories in the semifinals and finals. In the match for first place, Unser beat Ladysmith’s Gabe Gerber 10-1.

Zeb Holden (144), Andrew Blaser (150) and Jackson Logghe (215) all made the finals in their respective weight classes but had to settle for the silver medal.

The seven Toppers that copped bronze medals (third place) were Will Obermueller (106), Landon Obermueller (120), Logan Hillman (126), Brock Wood (138), Will Standaert (165), Steven Booth (175) and Conner Gross (190).

Preston Arvey (113) and Blake Fayerweather (285) both placed fourth.

Other Toppers competing at Stanley-Boyd included Charlie Bogie (5th at 120), Corey Strong (6th at 113), Ben Standaert (6th at 144), Jake Wood (5th at 150), Abe Draxler (7th at 157), Waylon Wagner (6th at 165), Zach Bacon (8th at 165) and Gus Kohler (8th at 215).

Girls’ Competition

Senior Savanna Millermon improved to 4-0 this season with a pair of pins in the scramble including one in 13 seconds to win the girls’ 107-pound weight bracket.

Greta Draxler lost both of her matches at 138 pounds via pin falls but finished in third place.

LFGS Duals

The Glenwood City wrestling team finished 3-0 in its duals at the Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren Quad held Tuesday, December 19 in Frederic.

Despite some 11th-hour withdrawals by a few teams, Glenwood City stayed focused and dominated.

In its first competition of the quad meet, the Hilltoppers took on the junior varsity team from Cumberland. While the Beaver’s varsity team is one of the top contenders in the northwest sectional, their team of understudies were no match for the Topper wrestlers who picked up eight pin falls, two forfeits and a major decision and jumped to a 58-0 lead en route to the 64-9 win.

In the Cumberland JV dual, Will Obermueller (106), Preston Arvey (113), Logan McVeigh (132), Wyatt Unser (138), Andrew Blaser (150), Mitchell McGee (157), Steven Booth (175) and Blake Fayerweather (285) all scored pins in their respective matches and Brock Wood won an 11-2 majored decision at 144 pounds.

In the second dual, Glenwood City faced host Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren and prevailed 48-28 with falls again playing a major role – the Toppers finished with seven compared to four for LFGS. Those Hilltoppers that registered six-point falls in the dual were Will Obermueller (106), Landon Obermueller (120), Wyatt Unser (132), Logan Hillman (138), Brock Wood (144), Andrew Blaser (150) and Mitchell McGee (165).

In its final dual of the tournament, Glenwood City took down the St. Croix Falls junior varsity 55 to 18. The Toppers, who got pins from Will Obermueller (106), Charlie Bogie (126), Logan Hillman (132), Wyatt Unser (138), Andrew Blaser (150) and Will Standaert (165), won the first ten matches to lead 55-0 before the Saints closed out the dual with pins in the final three matches. Landon Obermueller (16-1 at 120 pounds) and Brock Wood (17-1 at 144 pounds) both won on technical falls. There was a double forfeit at 285 pounds.

GC 64, Cumberland JV 9

215-Double Forfeit; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) pinned Joseph Long (C), 0:24; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) pinned Carter Grinage (C), 2:55; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) pinned Jayden Eagleman (C), 3:12; 120-Charlie Bogie (GC) received forfeit; 126-Landon Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 132-Logan McVeigh (GC) pinned Aiden Hartman (C), 2:48; 138-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Onesimus West (C), 1:07; 144-Brock Wood (GC) majored Colt Miller (C), 11-2; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned Mason Kogler (C), 4:25; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Nelson Vasquez (C), 1:30; 165-Graier Corns (C) pinned Abe Draxler (GC), 3:31; 175-Steve Booth (GC) pinned Connor Burke (C), 1:58; 190: Brody Gilbertson (C) dec. Connor Gross (GC), 5-2.

Glenwood City 48, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 28

285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) dec. Brock Noll (LFGS), 8-4; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) pinned Colton Wiltrout (LFGS), 1:37; 113-Riley Cummings (LFGS) majored Preston Arvey (GC), 11-2; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Christian Greener (LFGS), 1:07; 126-Logan McVeigh (GC) dec. Aidan Johnson (LFGS), 6-4; 132-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Tracker Dodds (LFGS), 4:28; 138-Logan Hillman (GC) pinned Joe D`Jock (LFGS), 5:52; 144-Brock Wood (GC) pinned Gary Hochstetler (LFGS), 3:08; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned Joe Wiltrout (LFGS), 4:09; 157-Erik Currie (LFGS) pinned Abe Draxler (GC), 2:38; 165-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Brandon Lucas (LFGS), 4:27; 175-Blake Noll (LFGS) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 3:32; 190-Lucas D`Jock (LFGS) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 4:21; 215-Gavin Rossow (LFGS) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 1:28.

GC 55, St. Croix Falls JV 18

106-Will Obermueller (GC) pinned Kyle Reed (SCF), 5:33; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) received forfeit; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) tech falled Carter Ridgeway (SCF), 16-1; 126-Charlie Bogie (GC) pinned Azure McBride (SCF), 0;40; 132-Logan Hillman (GC) pinned Owan Wallace (SCF), 1:35; 138-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Chase Steffen (SCF), 3:35; 144-Brock Wood (GC) tech falled Jack Ryan (SCF), 17-1; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned Jacoby Mieke (SCF), 1:47; 157-Abe Draxler (GC) dec. Jeremiah Morris (SCF), 4-2; 165-Will Standaert (GC) pinned Micah Nwachukwu (SCF), 3:11; 175-Payton Kelly (SCF) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 1:23; 190: Eli Prokop (SCF) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 1:52; 215-Mayson Utgard (SCF) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 2:15; 285-Double Forfeit.