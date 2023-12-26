Glenwood City girls drop basketball games to Durand-Arkansaw and Augusta

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City girls’ basketball squad entered the holiday break on a four-game skid after dropping a pair of road games last week.

The Hilltoppers were mauled by the Panthers of Durand-Arkansaw 76-28 in a December 19 Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.

In a non-conference game in Augusta two days later, Glenwood City lost a slim halftime lead and eventual the game when the host Beavers rallied past the Toppers in the second half for a 59-49 win.

That left the Toppers girls 1-3 in D-SC play and 1-9 overall as they limped into the holiday break.

Glenwood City will be on the road for a third straight game when it travels to Bruce Thursday, December 28. The Toppers return home January 2 to host Frederic.

Durand-Arkansaw

Glenwood City fell behind quickly and never recovered when it played the Panthers.

The Panthers (3-1, 8-2), like most teams so far this season, pressured the Hilltoppers into turnovers to build a substantial first-half advantage. Durand-Arkansaw also hit five, first-half triples as it enjoyed a 43-16 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Panthers sank six more long balls as it outscored the Hilltoppers once again, 33 to 12, for the 76-28 win.

Seven Toppers scored in the game but only freshman Tori Ohman finished in double digits as she led the locals with ten points. Izzy Davis added six, Emma Bliese and Jenna McCarthy finished with three each, and Opal Voeltz, Kaylin Brandt and Kyra Flick each had a two-point hoop.

All ten of Durand-Arkansaw’s varsity players contributed to the scoring with four finishing in double figures. Emma Hoyt led the Panthers and all scorers with 17 which included a trio of three pointers. Addison Auth tallied 12 points, Victoria Kurth finished with 11, Sawyer Sabelko chipped in with ten and McKinley Sand had eight with all four of those hitting a pair of three-point shots.

Glenwood City finished with one three, by Bliese, and was 5-for-8 at the line while Durand-Arkansaw connected on 11 triples and made 9-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Augusta

Junior Jenna McCarthy had her best game of the season when the Lady Toppers visited Augusta Thursday, December 21.

McCarthy nailed four three pointers in the first half and Tori Ohman and Izzy Davis each chipped in for a trio of deuces to give Glenwood City a slim 28-26 lead over its host at intermission.

Despite Davis and Ohman both scoring another eight points each in the second half, the Hilltoppers were unable to hold the lead.

Augusta, who had four players finish in double figures, outscored Glenwood City by a dozen in the second half to take a 59-49 win.

McCarthy, who had just two points in the second half, Ohman and Davis led Glenwood City with 14 points each. The Toppers finished with 20 field goals including McCarthy’s four from behind the three-point arc but were just 5-for-13 at the free throw line.

Nevaeh Bergman led Augusta and all players with 16 points.Aubrey Korger added 15 for the Panthers , Stella Zank had 14 and Brooklyn Krueger finished with 13.

Glenwood City’s lone senior, Libby Wagner, who saw limited action in Durand, did not play against Augusta as she tries to recover from a nagging injury.