McDonell/Elk Mound grapplers compete in Trinity, MN tourney

EAGAN, MN — The McDonell Catholic/Elk Mound wrestling cooperative was back in action this past Saturday, December 16 when it partook in the Trinity Tournament which was hosted by its namesake, Trinity School at River Ridge in Eagan, Minnesota .

McDonell/Elk Mound placed 17th in the 18-team tournament after scoring 92 points. Rogers (381 points) and Stewartville (378.5), both schools from Minnesota, finished atop the team standings. New Richmond came in third with a score of 369.

Three Elk Mound wrestlers competed in the individual-style tournament.

Freshman Jesse Baxter was 2-2 in the meet, with a pair of bye victories, to finish in tenth place at 189 pounds.

Fellow freshman Luca Burcaw and sophomore Ford Hay both finished the tournament with 1-3 records. Burcaw placed 12th at 139 pounds while Hay finished 15th at 133 pounds.

Team Scores

1. Rogers 381, 2. Stewartville 378.5, 3. New Richmond 369, 4. Ogilvie 347, 5. Rosemount 279.5, 6. St. Charles 279, 7. St. Paul-Highland Park 259, 8. St. Paul Humboldt 239, 9. Bloomington Kennedy 236, 10. Roseville 228.5, 11. Buffalo 214, 12. St. Clair 205, 13.Benilde-St. Margaret`s 191, 14. East Ridge 182, 15. Trinity School at River Ridge 170, 16. St. Paul Johnson 125, 17.

McDonell/Elk Mound 92, 18. Minneapolis Washburn 88.