Glenwood City wrestlers dominate, win second straight John Timm Duals title

GLENWOOD CITY — The Hilltopper wrestling squad delivered a dominate performance in winning its own John Timm Memorial Dual Invitational here last Saturday, December 2 for the second straight year.

“I thought our kids looked good overall for the first competition of the year,” said Glenwood City head Coach Shane Strong, who begins his 15th year leading the Hilltoppers.

“We look to be in better physical condition than we were a year ago at this point. The kids are really working hard in the room committed to reaching their full potential,” he added.

Glenwood City easily won all five of its dual matches with an average margin of victory of 46 points. The Hilltoppers defeated Triton of Dodge Center, MN 53-24, Bloomer/Colfax 73-3, Spooner/Webster 78-6, Somerset 46-21, and Clear Lake 52-18.

Clear Lake, Triton and Spooner/Webster all finished 3-2, Somerset went 1-4 and Bloomer/Colfax ended the day 0-5.

Glenwood City also enjoyed individual success as a dozen of its wrestlers finished the day with winning records including six that went unbeaten in all five of their matches.

A trio of juniors went undefeated at this year’s John Timm tournament. Wyatt Unser, a state runner-up last season, scored a pair of pins and a major decision as he claimed wins in his matches at 132 and 138 pounds, fellow state qualifier Mitchell McGee registered four falls and a major decision to finish unbeaten at 157 pounds and heavyweight (285) Blake Fayerweather recorded two pins to go with three forfeits.

Joining those three in the day’s ranks of the unbeaten were sophomore Landon Obermueller and freshmen Will Obermueller and Brock Wood. Landon Obermueller, splitting time at 120 and 126 pounds, scored three pin falls as did Brock Wood during his matches at 138 and 144 pounds. Will Obermueller scored a 15-0 technical fall and received four forfeits while wrestling at 106 pounds.

Two Topper juniors, Logan McVeigh (126/132) and Andrew Blaser (150), compiled 4-1 records in last Saturday’s action. Another GC junior, Zeb Holden, finished 3-1 at 144 pounds.

Senior Conner Gross (190), junior Jackson Logghe (215) and freshman Preston Arvey (113) all finished 3-2 in their respective weight brackets.

Seniors Steven Booth (175) and Will Standaert (165) finished 2-3 and 1-4, respectively.

Topper wrestlers scored 24 pin falls in the tournament, 14 by its six unbeatens.

Glenwood City opened the tournament with a 53-24 win over Triton. The Wildcats won the first four matches including three by pin to take an early 21-0 advantage. The Hilltoppers, however, won nine of the next ten including the final seven bouts. Blake Fayerweather (285), Landon Obermueller (126) and Mitchell McGee (157) had pins, and Will Obermueller (106) had a 15-0 technical fall. Glenwood City was also awarded five forfeits.

In its second dual, Glenwood City quickly dispatched the Raptors of Bloomer/ Colfax by a score of 73-3. Jackson Logghe (215), Wyatt Unser (132), Brock Wood (138), Andrew Blaser (150) and Mitchell McGee (157) all scored pins. The Toppers also received five forfeits.

In round three, the Hilltoppers nearly registered a perfect score as they logged a dozen pin falls and a forfeit to defeat Spooner/Webster 78 to 6 (the best possible score is 84-0). The Rails’ Connor Melton prevented a GC sweep with a pin fall over Will Standaert at 165 pounds.

Against Somerset, the Toppers were awarded five forfeits, got pins from Preston Arvey (126) and Brock Wood (138) and a 12-0 major decision by Mitchell McGee (157) to win 46-21.

In its final dual of the tournament, Glenwood City won 11 of the 14 matches to beat Clear Lake 52-18. Topper wrestlers had three pins, a major decision and were awarded five forfeits.

Glenwood City will have nearly two weeks off before returning to action on Thursday, December 14 for a quad meet at Baldwin-Woodville High School.

Glenwood City 53, Triton 24

165-Cole Kodada (T) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 3:27; 175-Austan Adreon (T) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 1:46; 190-Austin Scanlan (T) dec. Conner Gross (GC), 4-2; 215-Alex Naze (T) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 2:44; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) pinned John Moenning (T), 3:31; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) tech falled Jaxon Jensen (T), 15-0; 113-Theo Kispert (T) dec. Preston Arvey (GC), 8-2; 120-Charlie Bogie (GC) received forfeit; 126-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Alex Ortiz (T), 1:22; 132-Logan McVeigh (GC) received forfeit; 138-Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit; 144-Brock Wood (GC) received forfeit; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) received forfeit; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Hunter Garness (T), 4:34.

Glenwood City 73, Bloomer/Colfax 3

175-Steve Booth (GC) received forfeit; 190-Conner Gross (GC) received forfeit; 215-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Kolten Burgess (B/C), 2:09; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) received forfeit; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113-Drew Ryder (B/C) dec. Preston Arvey (GC), 3-2; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) majored Zeke Anderson (B/C), 15-4; 126-Logan McVeigh (GC) dec. Ayden Anderson (B/C), 4-0; 132-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Jacob LaGesse (B/C), 1:13; 138-Brock Wood (GC) pinned Aiden Poirer (B/C), 1:30; 144-Zeb Holden (GC) injury default over Miles Lueck (B/C), 1:00; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned James McElroy (B/C), 3:30; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Dyllon Zwiefelhofer (B/C), 1:00; 165-Will Standaert (GC) received forfeit.

Glenwood City 78, Spooner/Webster 6

190-Conner Gross (GC) pinned Nic Lidgren (S/W), 0:57; 215-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Christian Mertl (S/W), 2:00; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) pinned Austin Neefe (S/W), 4:05; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) pinned Peyton Myer (S/W), 1:16; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Wyatt Christianson (S/W), 0:45; 126-Logan McVeigh (GC) pinned Cole Larson (S/W), 2:27; 132-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Camden Alvarado (S/W), 0:32; 138-Brock Wood (GC) pinned Bryson Scheffel (S/W), 4:49; 144-Zeb Holden (GC) pinned Pierce Schroeder (S/W), 4:18; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned Allen Michniewicz (S/W), 2:43; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned AJ Anderson (S/W), 4:21; 165-Connor Melton (S/W) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 3:14; 175-Steve Booth (Glenwood City) pinned Connor Burke (S/W), 2:58.

Glenwood City 46, Somerset 21

215-Jackson Logghe (GC) received forfeit; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) received forfeit; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113 – Preston Arvey (GC) pinned Joon Vang (S), 1:26; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 126-Alvin Peterson (S) dec. Logan McVeigh (GC), 6-4; 132-Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit; 138-Brock Wood (GC) pinned Alex Erickson (S), 0:14; 144-Blake Fox (S) sudden vitory over Zeb Holden (GC), 10-8; 150-Cooper Kuehn (S) pinned Andrew Blaser (GC), 2:27; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) majored Ethan Fischer (S), 12-0; 165-Carter Bighley (S) dec. Will Standaert (GC), 9-7; 175-Julius Cook (S) dec. Steve Booth (GC), 3-1; 190– MatheoNgbemeneh (S) dec. Conner Gross (GC), 2-0.

Glenwood City 52, Clear Lake 18

285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) received forfeit; 106-Will Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113-Preston Arvey (GC) received forfeit; 120-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Lincoln Egyhazi (CL), 2:16; 126-Logan McVeigh (GC) dec. Deaven McClanahan (CL), 6-4; 132-Wyatt Unser (GC) majored Steven Wood (CL), 14-1; 138-Brock Wood (GC) dec. Brennon Colbeth (CL), 5-0; 144-Zeb Holden (GC) dec.Trevor Gilbertson (CL), 10-4; 150-Andrew Blaser (GC) received forfeit; 157-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Cayden Paulson (CL), 4:04; 165-Tyler Sunday (CL) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 1:10; 175-Blake Harris (CL) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 2:04; 190-Conner Gross (GC) dec. Dylan Laberee (CL), 7-2; 215-Miguel Valdovinos (CL) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 2:04.