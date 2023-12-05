Glenwood City girls drop three more games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Shooting, ball security and a lack of consistent play continued to plague the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team as it dropped three more games last week.

Putting points on the scoreboard has been an issue for the Hilltoppers especially from the charity stripe and behind the three-point arc.

Glenwood City went just 21-for-57 from the free throw line and made just one triple in those three contest. In those same games, the Toppers’ opponents also had 57 free attempts, but converted on 39 of them and had eight threes.

The results of those three games, a 53-39 November 28 home loss to an undermanned Clayton squad, another home defeat, 45-27, to Pepin-Alma on November 30 and a stinging 74-34 December 2 setback against Osseo-Fairchild at the Western Wisconsin Girls’ Classic played in Colfax, put the Lady Hilltoppers early-season record at 0-5.

Glenwood City begins conference play this week. The Hilltoppers hosted Elmwood/Plum City Tuesday and travel to Spring Valley on Friday to face a Cardinals’ team that is also winless this season.

Clayton

Glenwood City started slow when it hosted Clayton last Tuesday, November 28.

The Toppers managed to score just two points through the first eight minutes of the game. Some shots did eventually begin to fall for the hosts but they trailed the Lady Bears 27-14 at the intermission.

Whatever head coach Kirsten Konder said during halftime seemed to spark Glenwood City in its return to the court. The Hilltoppers went on a 15-0 run to begin the second half and took a 29-27 lead with around 11:30 remaining in the game.

Unfortunately, Glenwood City was unable to maintain their offensive momentum.

Clayton closed out the game on a 26-10 run to claim a 53-39 victory.

Junior Izzy Davis paced the Toppers with a dozen points, ten of which came in the first half. Freshman Tori Ohman scored ten of her 11 points in the second half. Senior point guard Libby Wagner finished with five points which included the team’s lone three-point bucket. Opal Voeltz scored three points and Kaylin Brandt, Brooklyn Brite, Kyra Flick and Jenna McCarthy had two points each

Clayton had three players score in double digits led by Hayden Bergmann’s 16-point performance which included two of the Bears’ three treys.

Both teams finished 8-for-16 at the free throw line.

Pepin-Alma

Head coach Kirsten Konder incorporated some new offensive schemes when her Hilltoppers hosted the Eagles of Pepin-Alma Thursday, November 30.

Those new offensive plays initially paid dividends as Glenwood City jumped out to an early 8-0 advantage against the Eagles man-to-man defense.

But, when Pepin-Alma switched to a zone, Glenwood City’s scoring abruptly dropped off.

The Eagles soared in front and led 24-15 by halftime.

Glenwood City managed just a dozen, second-half points while Pepin-Alma added 21 of its own to leave town with a 45-27 victory.

The Eagles put the game away at the free throw line as they hit on 17 of 18 attempts. Conversely, the Toppers made just 5 of their 20 charity tosses.

Pepin-Alma also had two triples.

Seven Toppers scored in the game as Wagner and Ohman led the way with seven points each. Jenna McCarthy added five.

Allidah Luff and Finley Noll topped the Eagles scoring charts with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Osseo-Fairchild

Glenwood City could not stop Osseo-Fairchild when the two clashed Saturday, December 2 in the Western Wisconsin Girls’ Classic at Colfax High School.

The Thunder dominated play from the opening tip to the final horn taking a 42-18 halftime lead and eventually turned it into a 74-34 win.

Osseo-Fairchild finished with four, double-digit scorers led by Chloe Gunderson who had 18 points to lead all scorers.

Glenwood City did have a pair of double-digit scorers itself. Tori Ohman finished with 12 points on five deuces and two free tosses while Kaylin Brandt made 5 of 8 free throws and three hoops to tally 11 points.

Both teams attempted 21 foul shots – Glenwood City made just 8 while Osseo-Fairchild finished with 14.