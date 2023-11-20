Topper girls drop pair to open basketball season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A new season offers new opportunities for victory, unfortunately for the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team its 2023-24 hardwood campaign began like the previous year’s ended, with a pair of road losses.

The Hilltoppers were pummeled 82-20 by the Spartans of Somerset in last Tuesday’s, November 14, season opener. Although the Toppers put more points on the scoreboard when they traveled to Independence two days later, they still came up short, losing 65-33 to Independence/Gilmanton.

Despite the early setbacks, second-year head coach Kirsten Konder has already seen some positive changes in this year’s squad. She said that the team never gave up in either contest despite what the scoreboard read and that everyone played hard until the final horn sounded. The hard work and determination are attributes that Konder is also noticing in daily practice sessions which is an encouraging sign that change is taking place.

Glenwood City (0-2) will be off this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday but will return to action next Tuesday, November 28 when it welcomes Clayton for its home opener. Pepin/Alma will come to town on Thursday, November 30. The Hilltoppers will finish off a three-game week with a trip to Colfax on Saturday, December 2 to play Osseo-Fairchild in the Dunn-St. Croix – Cloverbelt Tipoff Classic.

Somerset

Glenwood City fell behind early when it opened the season in Somerset on Tuesday, November 14 and was never able to recover.

Scoring was at a premium for the Hilltoppers who trailed the Spartans 52 to 8 at the intermission.

While Somerset, who finished second in the Middle Border Conference a season ago, reigned in its offense in the second half as it scored only 30 points, Glenwood City still had trouble getting its offense on track as it tallied just a dozen, second-half points in its 82-20 lopsided loss on the road.

Six Toppers did score in the contest with freshman Tori Ohman leading the way with five points which included just a single two-point basket and a three-for-four effort at the free throw line. Jenna McCarthy and Kaylin Brandt each finished with four points, Izzy Davis netted three and Libby Wagner and Kyra Flick had two each.

Glenwood City was just 6-for-13 at the charity stripe.

The Spartans, who had four players finish with double digits, were led by Grace Braithwaite’s 15 points. Julia Rybacki and Lucy Nichols each netted 13 points and Avery Hoff finished with ten. Somerset also had seven threes in the game but were just 50 percent (5-for-10) at the charity stripe.

Independence/Gilmanton

Traveling to Independence Thursday, November 16 for its second non-conference contest in three days, Glenwood City once again found itself trailing by double digits early in the game.

The Indees of Independence/Gilmanton had doubled up the Hilltoppers at intermission, leading 33-16.

The scoring was nearly identical in the final half of action with the Indees outpointing the Toppers 32 to 17 which made the final score 65-33.

The Hilltoppers finished without a triple for the second straight game and were 7-for-11 at the free throw line.

Glenwood City had seven players put points in the score book. Senior Libby Wagner and freshman Tori Ohman topped the scoring chart with ten points each. Davis netted four of her five points in the first half. McCarthy tallied three, Brooklynn Brite and Morgan Blaser had two points each and Opal Voeltz sank a free throw in the second half for her point.

11 of Independence/Gilmanton’s 12 varsity players scored in the game led by Makiyah Scow and Nora Schank who each finished with 13 points.