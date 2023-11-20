Mounder girls win pair to start season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Elk Mound girls’ tipped off their 2023-24 basketball campaign with impressive non-conference victories over a pair of outstanding Middle Border opponents last week.

The defending Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Lady Mounders hosted Prescott, last season’s champ in the MBC, in last Tuesday’s, November 14, season opener for both squads and prevailed 58-37. Two days later, Elk Mound traveled to Somerset, the second-place squad in last year’s Middle Border race, and won by nearly the same score, returning home with the 55-37 win .

Elk Mound (2-0) was at Fall Creek Tuesday, November 21 before taking time off for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Mounders return to action November 30 when they host Baldwin-Woodville, their third MBC combatant in four games.

Prescott

A strong offensive effort in the first half allowed Elk Mound to take an early advantage and never look back in its November 14 road game in Prescott.

The Mounders held a hefty 39-16 lead over the Cardinals at halftime as Ellie Schiszik and Lydia Levra netted nine and eight points, respectively, Hailey Meyer added six and Allie Robel and Chloe Dummer contributed five points each in the first 18 minutes of action.

Prescott’s offense faired a bit better in the second half as it collected four of its five three-point buckets in that frame but were only able to outpoint Elk Mound by two points – 21 to 19, as the visiting Mounders came away with the 21-point win.

Schiszik led the Mounders with 14 points which included two of Elk Mound’s three triples. She also grabbed seven of the team’s 20 steals to go along with five rebounds. Levra, who had the squad’s other trey, finished with a dozen points, six boards, four assists and three steals. Allie Roder also had six rebounds and tallied nine points, Allie Robel finished with eight points, a trio of rebounds and steals, and Dummer tallied seven points, five steals and four rebounds.

Elk Mound shot 20-for-55 or 36 percent from the field but was only 3-for-14 from behind the three-point arc. The Mounders, however, were a phenomenal 15-for-17 (88 percent) from the free throw line

Lila Pasthuma led the Cardinal scorers with nine points.

“It was a great start to the season,” said Jordan Kongshaug, Elk Mound head coach.

“Our kids played with a great amount of intensity and unselfishly,” he added.

Somerset

Elk Mound got off to another great start when they played at Somerset Thursday, November 16.

The Mounders held a double-digit advantage, 32-18, at intermission.

They also outpointed the Spartans in the second half, 23-19, to take the 55-37 win.

For a second straight game, Ellie Schiszik led the Mounders’ offense in scoring. The junior finished the evening with 20 points which included a 5-for-6 performance at the charity stripe and a 3-for-7 effort from three-point land. She also had three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Allie Roder was the only other Mounder to make double digits in the scoring column after she finished with 12 points. She too proved very accurate with her shots connecting on four of her five attempts including 2-for-3 on triples and both of her free throws.

Lydia Levra tallied six points and an equal number of rebounds, which lead the team, and had a pair of steals. Allie Robel also tossed in a half dozen points and Carly Mohr contributed five points, four rebounds and two steals in the victory.

Elk Mound finished 20-for-46 shooting which included a 7-for-16 effort on threes and made eight of its 11 free throws.