Topper volleyball season ends with loss to Webster

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

WEBSTER — The WIAA playoffs offer a fresh start for all teams especially those, like the Glenwood City volleyball team, that struggled throughout the regular season.

Hoping to “catch a Tiger by the tail” and secure at least one tournament win when they visited number three seed Webster last Tuesday, October 17 in a WIAA Division 3 volleyball regional opener (quarterfinal), the Hilltoppers (#14) were promptly knocked back to reality.

Unfortunately, the struggles that have dogged Glenwood City much of this season, such as slow starts and inconsistent play, reappeared against Webster and the outcome ended like 23 of its previous 24 matches – with a loss.

The Hilltoppers fell in straight sets to the Tigers. The scores of the match were 4-25, 15-25, and 6-25.

The season-ending loss put Glenwood City’s final mark at 1-24 which included a 1-6 record in the Dunn-St. Croix.

It was also the final contest for the squad’s five seniors. Saying their goodbyes to the program are Sydney Grant, Avery Rubenzer, Nikki Multhauf, Madison Caress, and Michaela Blaser.

As of Tuesday morning’s printing deadline, no team or individual stats from Glenwood City’s regional match at Webster were available.

Webster went on to defeat fellow Lakeland Conference member Unity (#6) in five sets in Thursday’s semifinal but fell to number two Barron, 3-1, in Saturday night’s regional championship.