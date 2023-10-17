Toppers shutout by E/PC Wolves in D-SC finale, but still qualify for WIAA playoffs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — Heading into their regular-season and home finale on October 13, the Hilltopper football team was sitting at .500 and needed a victory to ensure themselves a spot in the postseason action. A loss would leave their fate to the WIAA selection committee.

Likewise, their opponent, Elmwood/Plum City, was facing a similar fate. The winner of the matchup would also secure a third-place finish in the D-SC standings.

Along with facing one another, both squads had to battle the elements on the night. Rain and high wind gusts would test each teams’ offenses and ability to handle the adversity.

It was the Wolves that persevered on the night. Elmwood/Plum City rushed for 365 yards and used three first half touchdowns to jump to an early lead and secure the 36-0 victory.

The Wolves were powered mostly by two rushers, Blake Allen and Aaden Birtzer, who accounted for 334 combined rushing yards.

Allen got things started right away for Elmwood/Plum City. His 39-yard touchdown rush less than two minutes into action set the pace for the game. He added two other first-half scores, the second coming with 00:23 left in the half, to propel the Wolves to a 22-0 lead.

While Elmwood/Plum City was finding success offensively, the Hilltoppers were struggling to find their footing. Glenwood City managed only 134 yards on the evening, with 129 coming on the ground.

Glenwood City did find success on one sustained drive in the first half. Starting on their own 37-yard line, the Toppers had a ten-play drive that took them to the Wolves 31-yard line.

However, two incomplete passes missed their mark and the Hilltoppers turned the ball over on downs.

Glenwood City started the second half with the ball on the 40-yard line and pushed it 39 yards downfield on 11 plays. However, a rush on fourth down fell short of the first down marker resulting in Elmwood/Plum City taking over on downs.

The Hilltoppers had one final chance in the fourth quarter that appeared promising. Starting on the 36-yard line, Andrew Blaser connected with Brody Riba to get the drive started.

Morgen Eggert converted back-to-back, fourth-down conversions to keep the chains moving and the Hilltopper offense on the field.

A first-down rush by Blaser of over ten yards put the Hilltoppers in the red zone. Eggert then broke loose on third down to put Glenwood City on the Wolves 8-yard line.

Eggert’s next carry put them on the 3-yard line, however that is where the drive stopped. The subsequent snap saw the Wolves recover a Hilltopper fumble to secure the shutout.

“We didn’t finish drives like we did the previous two weeks,” indicated coach Shane Strong on his squad’s offensive performance. “We didn’t play well up front, we put ourselves into third and long too many times from missed assignments.”

Eggert paced the Topper offensive effort gaining 70 yards on 24 carries. Mitch McGee was close behind with 51 yards on the night.

Despite the loss, the Hilltoppers (5-4, 3-4) were able to secure a spot in WIAA Division 7 playoffs. The boys in blue will travel to Edgar this Friday, October 20 for a game against the Wildcats.

Edgar comes into the contest sporting an 8-1 record, winning the Marawood Conference.

“They are well coached and physical on both sides of the ball,” commented Strong. “Edgar has one of the best players in the state at running back and linebacker.”

The Wildcats are averaging over 37 points per contest on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, they have only given up 14 points on the year and are currently riding a 7-game streak of holding their opponent scoreless.

Kickoff for the level 1 matchup is set for 7 p.m.