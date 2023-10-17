GC volleyball finishes regular season with pair of D-SC losses

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City volleyball team wrapped up its regular season last week with a pair of Dunn-St. Croix conference matches.

Aspirations of a second or even third conference victory went unfulfilled as the Hilltoppers dropped both contests in straight sets.

Playing on the home court of second-place Elk Mound last Tuesday, October 10, Glenwood City fell in three sets despite pushing the Mounders into extended play in the middle set. Two days later, the result was the same when the Hilltoppers hosted the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City for their annual “Dig Pink” night in support of Breast Cancer awareness, research and fundraising. All three sets against the visiting Wolves, who had not won a D-SC match prior to coming to GC, were closely contested but, unfortunately, the Hilltoppers were unable to chalk up a victory during the Thursday, October 12 matchup.

The Toppers had also dropped a pair of sets to the Wolves at the Somerset Invitational on October 7.

Glenwood City finished 1-6 in the final conference standings which was good for a three-way tie for sixth with Elmwood-Plum City and Boyceville. Spring Valley claimed this year’s conference championship with a 7-0 record. Overall, Glenwood City heads into this week’s WIAA tournament with a 1-23 mark.

The Hilltopper drew a number 14 seed in the WIAA Division 3 Barron Sectional and began regional play at Webster, a number three seed, last evening, October 17. The winner of that contest will advance to the regional semifinal on Thursday and will take on the victor of the Boyceville (#11) at Unity (#6) match. The higher remaining seed will host. Regional finals will be played on Saturday, October 21.

Elk Mound

Glenwood City once again started slowly when it visited Elk Mound Tuesday, October 10 and dropped the opening set 10-25. The Hilltoppers played much better in the subsequent set pushing to the game into extended play before losing 24-26. That loss seemed to deflate the Toppers’ momentum and they fell 10-25 in the third and final set to the Mounders.

Offensively, opportunities were limited for the Hilltoppers as they collected just 11 kills in the three-set match. Isabel Davis finished with four and Jenna McCarthy collected three.

Hailey Ketola netted seven of Glenwood City’s ten assists and McCarthy finished with half of the team’s six service aces.

Defensively, nine Toppers had at least one of the 42 digs the team earned against the Mounders. Opal Voeltz and Ketola led with eight each, Michaela Blaser finished with six, Nikki Multhauf and Brooklynn Brite had five each, Sydney Grant collected four and Davis tallied three.

Multhauf added a solo block while Blaser and Davis each had two block assists.

Elmwood-Plum City

Glenwood City was looking to earn its second conference victory of the season when its hosted Elmwood-Plum City in the conference and regular-season final Thursday, October 12.

Instead, the Wolves picked up their first Dunn-St. Croix conference win when they swept the host Hilltoppers by scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18.

Statistics for the match were not available prior to Tuesday’s printing deadline.