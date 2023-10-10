Hilltopper harriers race in Amery and Eau Claire

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

With the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet slated to take place this Thursday in Durand, the Glenwood City cross country runners tuned-up for the competition by partaking in a pair of large invitationals last week.

On Tuesday, October 3, Glenwood City joined nearly 20 other schools and nearly 500 runners at the Amery Invitational. The Hilltoppers were not necessarily competing for placement in this meet, instead they ran in a group helping to encourage and pace one another.

The Glenwood City boys scored a 187 and finished seventh out of 16 teams. Bloomer won the boys’ race with 34 points and the girls competition with 26 points.

Under cool conditions , Glenwood City finished off its regular-season schedule by competing in the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe Invitational which was held Saturday, October 7 at South Middle School. The boys scored 334 points and placed 13th out of 18 schools, many of which were from Division 1 and 2 as well as Minnesota. Hudson won the boys’ title with 20 points followed by Duluth East at 78 and host Eau Claire Memorial who scored 113. In the girls’ competition, Duluth East topped the standings with a 33, Menomonie placed second with a score of 73 and Memorial was once again third with an identical tally of 113.

Glenwood City’s immediate focus is on the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championship which will take place this Thursday, October 12 at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand. Racing will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Amery Invite

The top six runners for the Toppers all finished within 30 seconds of one another.

Junior Elliott Springborn led the Glenwood City runners to the finish line as he placed 31st in 20:20.2. Senior Connor Berends was just two tenths off Springborn’s pace as he crossed the line in 20:20.4 to finish 32nd. The close finishes continued with sophomore Clayton Hoffman taking 38th in 20:34.1, senior Jonas Draxler was 41st in 20:45.7, junior Ilan Anderson ran a 20:54.4 to take 45th and sophomore Garrett Gross ran a 20:58.8 to take 46th. Senior Riley Krueger was the Hilltoppers’ seventh runner and finished in 22:17.6 to place 72nd.

Also competing for the Hilltoppers were Eli Oberle (79th, 22:29.4), Micah Simmons (114th, 23:55.4), Justin Rogers (115th, 23:56.1), Charlie Bogie (121st, 24:27.5), Evan Hojem (137th, 25:48.2) and Alex Anderson (144th, 27:23.9).

In a field of 153 racers, Bloomer senior Lucas Anderson placed first with a time of 16:44.2.

Three girls competed for the Hilltoppers. Junior Elsja Meijer placed 51st in 24:59.0, freshman Erica Bauman finished in 29:15.0 to take 92nd place and junior Stephanie Anderson was 112th in 31:20.0.

Bloomer freshman Ciara Hartman ran a 18:03.8 to win the girls’ race which had 119 runners.

In the middle school races, the Glenwood City girls finished 13th out of 17 teams after tallying a score of 293. Jaycie Oberle placed second in 9:31.2. Emilyn Hoffman was 26th with a time of 10:49.9, Aletta Meijer came in 62nd in 11:39.4, Sadie Rudolph placed 130th in 12:45.1 and Sophia Giammattei finished 190th with a time of 14:19.8.

Glenwood City’s middle school boys only had four runners, so they did not receive a team score. Lyle Wagner finished in 43rd place with a 10:16.4 and was followed by George Lorenz (140th, 12:31.1), Jaiden Verdeja (175th, 13:27.6) and Gavin Gross (183rd, 14:07.2).

Old Abe Invitational

Glenwood City had a pair of runners finish the boys’ race in under 18 minutes at the Old Abe Invitational, hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at South Middle School Saturday, October 7.

Sophomore Clayton Hoffman ran a 17:10.3 to finish 27th while senior Connor Berends completed the 5K race in 17:58.5 to take 64th.

Juniors Ilan Anderson, Elliott Springborn and Zeb Holden all ran times in the 18 to 19 minute range. Anderson was clocked in 18:19.4 to finish 79th, Springborn finished 85th in 18:37.8 and Holden ran a 18:52.6 to finish 92nd.

Rounding out the varsity team were senior Jonas Draxler, who finished 99th in 18:59.2 and sophomore Garrett Gross, who placed 108th in 19:15.7.

Six Topper boys competed in the junior varsity race Eli Oberle placed 36th (19:44.9), Riley Krueger was 49th (20:07.2), Tyler Rogers finished 108th (21:52.1), Micah Simmons was 124th (22:28.3), Evan Hojem came in 137th (23:15.8) and Alex Anderson took 138th (23:16.5).

Four girls competed in Saturday’s Old Abe Invite for Glenwood City. Junior Elsa Meijer took 70th in 22:26.9, senior Haylie Hannah copped 112th in 26:27.4, freshman Erica Bauman was 118th with a time of 27:44.5 and junior Stephanie Anderson finished 120th in 28:35.3.