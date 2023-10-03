EM netters lose 5-set match, D-SC lead to Spring Valley

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — After knocking off rival Colfax in straight sets two days earlier, the Elk Mound volleyball team had an opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the Dunn-St. Croix standing when they traveled to Spring Valley Thursday, September 28 to face the Cardinals, the conference’s other undefeated team.

The Lady Mounders found themselves in a precarious situation early as they dropped the first two sets – 20-25 and 15-25 – to the host Cardinals.

But, showing a resilent spirit, Elk Mound rallied to claim wins in the next two sets, besting Spring Valley 25-18 in set number three and 25-23 in a tight fourth set to even the match at two sets all.

Unfortunately, the Mounders came out flat in the fifth and deciding set. They fell behind early and never recovered, losing 15-3 to the Cardinals who remained perfect in conference play.

Spring Valley is currently 4-0 in league action while Elk Mound slipped to second place with a 3-1 mark. Both teams have three Dunn-St. Croix matches remaining.

Elk Mound statistics for the match were not available.