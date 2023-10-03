Elk Mound cross country teams finish third at Spring Valley Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — The Elk Mound boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both placed third in the Spring Valley Invitational held Thursday, September 28.

The race featured seven of the Dunn-St. Croix’s eight schools (Mondovi was not in attendance) plus Middle Border teams from Prescott and Somerset. That gave runners and teams an opportunity to compete against fellow competitors they will see at the conference championship slated for October 12 at the Rolling Green Golf Course in Durand.

With a pair of top six finishers, the Lady Mounders scored 66 points to place third, the same spot their male Mounder counterparts secured with a score of 92 points. Glenwood City won the boys’ title with a low score of 38 and Boyceville took the girls’ championship after scoring 49 points. Prescott was second in both races.

Juniors Ellie Schiszik and Jaidynn Sarauer were the top finishers for the Elk Mound girls. Schiszik finished third in a time of 22:37.8 and Sarauer came across the finish line of the 5K race in sixth place with a time of 22:54.8.

Senior Marley King finished 15th for the Mounder gals after a run of 23:47.8. Freshmen Rhiana Fischer and Lola Jerome took 24th and 33rd, respectively, with Fischer running a time of 24:32.8 and Jerome crossing in 25:35.5. Senior Caroline Gabert came across in 25:40.7 to finish 36th. Carly Mohr, a senior, ran a 28:52.3 to take 56th and freshman Lexi Solberg was 58th with a run of 29:40.7.

Colfax junior Kaysen Goodell finished atop the field of 61 girls’ runners with a time of 21:48.9.

Nearly a dozen boys competed in the race for Elk Mound. Seniors Jesse Moyer and Bodie Folczyk were the first Mounders to finish among that group. Moyer was seventh in 19:37.2 and Folczyk placed 15th with a time of 20:08.3. Also scoring team points for Elk Mound were seniors Caleb Beskow (20th, 20:39.6) and Tyler Gagner (24th, 20:48.4) and sophomore Dalton Banaszak (30th, 21:17.7). The Mounders fifth through seventh runners were seniors Cooper Reese (32nd, 21:30.0) and Evan Lauer (34th, 21:55.2) and freshman Blake Niska (36th, 22:00.4).

Also running and finishing for the Mounders boys were junior Brooks Burcaw (44th, 22:54.4), senior Graycen Banaszak (57th, 24:06.1) and freshmen Jacob Carstens (61st, 24:10.8) and Dru Schiszik (76th, 27:01.8).

With 82 competing, Glenwood City sophomore Clayton Hoffman won the boys’ race in 17:51.9.

Middle School

Elk Mound placed second in the boys’ middle school race as it had the top three finishers.

Eight-grader Keston Niven won the race in 11:38.8, and seventh-graders Grayson Stunkel and Grady Westlund were, respectively, second with a time of 12:00.7 and third in 12:01.3.

The Mounders fourth through sixth-place finishers were eighth-grader Weston Schram (19th, 13:15.7) and seventh-graders Emerson Gerl (44th, 15:343.6) and Noah Crossman (45th, 15:45.6).

Just two Mounders competed in the girls’ middle school race. Seventh-grader Elise Carstens placed 17th in 15:17.1 and Paisley Banaszak was 36th with a time of 18:08.3.

The Mounders only competition this week was held yesterday (Tuesday, October 3) in Amery.