Hilltoppers still searching for first volleyball victory

Victory continued to elude the Glenwood City volleyball team.

The Hilltoppers lost three matches, all in straight sets, last week to remain winless this season.

Glenwood City hosted Mondovi last Tuesday, September 19 and fell in three sets to the Lady Buffaloes. Two days later, the Hilltoppers trekked north to Shell Lake for a triangular meet. Again, Glenwood City was unable to pick up a win as both host Shell Lake and Webster won in two sets.

The Hilltoppers will play a pair of conference matches on the road this week. They were in Durand Tuesday night and then head to Boyceville Thursday.

Mondovi

The Toppers couldn’t seem to build momentum when Mondovi visited

September 19.

The Lady Buffaloes stampeded the Toppers in three sets, winning 25-12, 25-18 and 25-9.

Glenwood City finished with 11 kills in the match, five by Isabel Davis and three from Michaela Blaser. Hailey Ketola finished with nine her team’s 11 assists and had both service aces. Alayna LaValley came up with 11 of her squad’s 28 digs.

Shell Lake Triangular

The Toppers returned from a lengthy trip to Shell Lake on September 21 without a win.

Following a slow start in set one against Shell Lake, which they lost 14-25, the Hilltoppers found a spark in the second set as they looked to force a third set. Glenwood City came close to doing just that but ultimately fell 23-25.

Against Webster, Glenwood City never found any kind of rhythm as it was dominated by the Tigers 25-2 and 25-8.

Stats for the triangular were not available prior to Tuesday morning’s press deadline.