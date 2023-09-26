Glenwood City boys cross country team wins in Durand, takes second at Cadott

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City boys’ cross country team performed well last week on a pair of courses that will host important races next month.

The Topper boys finished second in the September 19 Cadott Invitational which was held at Whispering Pines Golf Course, the site of this year’s WIAA Division 3 sectional meet.

Glenwood City followed that up two days later by winning the Durand-Arkansaw Invitational which featured nearly two dozen teams including all seven conference schools. The race was held at Rolling Greens Golf Course which is set to host the Dunn-St. Croix cross country championships on October 12.

After participating in a pair of events in each of the past two weeks, Glenwood City will only be racing once this week when they head to Spring Valley on Thursday. The Toppers will then run in Amery next Tuesday, October 3 and in Eau Claire on Saturday, October 7.

Cadott Invitational

With its first six runners placing among the top 44 competitors in a field of 139, Glenwood City was able to finish as the runner-up in the Cadott Invitational held Tuesday, September 19 at the Whispering Pines Golf Course.

The Hilltoppers scored 121 points while Chippewa Falls McDonell Central won the meet with 43 points as its top five finishes came in 15th or better.

Sophomore Clayton Hoffman was once again the first Hilltopper to finish the race as he placed 13th with a time of 18:29.05. Garrett Gross was the second Glenwood City runner to the line as he ran a 19:31.51 to finish 28th.

The Toppers next three runners finished close together. Juniors Elliott Springborn (20:10.54), and Ilan Anderson (20:12.10) and senior Jonas Draxler (20:18.85) placed 32nd, 33rd and 35th, respectively, to close out the team scoring.

Junior Zeb Holden clocked the 5K course in 20:45.94 to take 44th. Freshman Eli Oberle crossed the finish at 24:25.21 to take 112th, junior Evan Hojem was 123rd in 26:14.59 and sophomore Alex Anderson placed 132nd with a time of 31:59.44.

Gavin Stewart, a Ladysmith junior, won the boys’ race in 16:50.74.

On the girls side, freshman Erica Bauman and junior Stephanie Anderson were the Toppers only participants. Bauman ran a 29:20.69 to finish 88th while Anderson placed 99th in 31:38.55.

Eau Claire Regis won the girls’ team title with 54 points, eight less than runner-up Cameron. Inez Schmidt, a Cameron freshman, ran a 19:59.3 to finish first in a field of 104 runners.

In the middle school races, the Glenwood City girls took third with 123 points. Jaycie Oberle was second with a time of 12:24.96 on the 2,700-meter course while teammate and cousin Emilyn Hoffman ran a 14:02.25 to finish 12th.

Whispering Pines will host the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet for a second straight year on October 21, so it provided Glenwood City runners with an opportunity to familiarized themselves with the course once more.

Durand-Arkansaw Invite

Glenwood City finished atop the boys’ team standings following the conclusion of the Durand-Arkansaw Cross Country Invitational held Thursday, September 21 at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand.

The Toppers boys scored 68 points to finish first among the 15 teams that fielded complete (5-runner) squads. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was second with an 85.

Clayton Hoffman had an impressive third-place finish to lead the Glenwood City boys. He ran the Rolling Greens, 5K course in 17:35.16 which was less than seven second behind winner Owen Hamholm of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Senior Connor Berends finished seventh in 18:36.27. Juniors Ilan Anderson and Elliot Springborn were the next to finish; Anderson was 14th in 19:08.83 and Springborn took 21st in 19:38.24. Glenwood City’s fifth runner was senior Jonas Draxler who took 28th with a time of 20:06.47.

Garrett Gross came in 34th in 20:30.99 and Eli Oberle ran a 20:43.62 to finish 40th.

Glenwood City also had four other boys compete: Micah Simmons (119th, 25:10.32), Tyler Rogers (130th, 26:11.60), Evan Hojem (135th, 26:30.22), and Alex Anderson (145th, 28:16.90). The boys’ race featured 156 runners.

Four Hilltopper girls competed in Durand. Junior Elsja Meijer had the best finish as she placed 47th in 24:41.31. Senior Haylie Hannah ran a 29:08.35 to take 10th, freshman Erica Bauman was 112th in 29:445.32 and junior Stephanie Anderson placed 115th with a time of 30:17.79.

St. Croix Central won the girls championship with 39 points and was led by individual titlist Lili Klinkhamer who ran a 20:33.50 to top a field of 126 runners.

Jaycie Oberle and Emilyn Hoffman once gain led the Glenwood City middle school girls who placed fifth with 145 points. Oberle ran the 3,200 m course in 12:27.40 to take second place while Hoffman finished 15th in 13:55.10. The team also included Aletta Meijer who placed 38th, Sadie Rudolph (55th) and Sophia Giammattei (85th).

Glenwood City middle school boys’ finishers were: Lyle Wagner (32nd), George Lorenz (70th), Jaiden Verdeja (96th) and Gavin Gross (116th).