Toppers stung by Hornets in Dunn-St. Croix gridiron battle

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

CADOTT — Heading into their September 15 match against a winless Cadott squad, the Glenwood City football team was looking to build on a victory over Clear Lake the previous Friday.

However, the Hornets were up to the challenge. Cadott’s rushing attack proved formidable, and its defense had two first-half red zone stops to build an early lead. A late fourth quarter Cadott touchdown sealed the Hilltoppers’ fate as the Hornets escaped with the 20-8 victory.

“Our biggest weakness this year has been our physicality on defense,” indicated Glenwood City coach Shane Strong. “We are in position to make plays, but we do not get off blocks or stick our tackles.”

To go along with the two red zone stops by Cadott, they also had two interceptions on the evening with the second coming with a little over four minutes left in the game to preserve the victory for the Hornets.

Cadott started the scoring on the evening taking the opening drive 58 yards for the score. Easton Goodman took it from 14 yards out for the 6-0 lead with 6:20 left in the first quarter.

The ensuing Hilltopper possession saw them push the ball deep into Cadott territory. A key play on the drive was a pass interference penalty that gave Glenwood City a first down on the Cadott 22 yard line.

However, the Hilltoppers couldn’t capitalize on the field position as a fourth-down rush by Mitch McGee came up short resulting in a turnover on downs.

The Hilltopper defense forced a 3-and-out on Cadott’s next possession to set Glenwood City up on its 43 yard line late in the first quarter.

Three plays later Brody Olson connected with McGee on the 15-yard reception to take the Hilltoppers to the Cadott 16 yard line. Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers didn’t convert and turned the ball over to the Hornets at their 21 yard line with 11:12 left in the half.

Over the next six minutes, Cadott drove the ball 79 yards for the touchdown. Cadott converted a third-and-long on a 16-yard reception and the 12-0 lead with 6:00 minutes remaining in the half.

Glenwood City’s next drive took them into the Cadott red zone; the Toppers would convert on this opportunity.

A third-down reception by Brady Thompson set the Hilltoppers up on the Cadott 45 yard line. The next play Olson connected with Zach Hill for a 23-yard gain. Three plays later Morgan Eggert completed the drive with a 13-yard reception and score. The 2-point PAT rush by McGee cut the Hornet lead to 12-8.

Glenwood had a chance right before half to take the lead. Starting on their own 27 yard line with 1:00 left in the half, Olson hit Hill for 21 yards that put Glenwood City near midfield.

A long reception by Brody Riba, along with a roughing the passer on Cadott, set Glenwood up on Cadott’s 20 yard line with 00:20 left in the half. However, time expired before the Toppers were able to get the ball into the end zone.

While four of five offensive possessions in the first half saw Glenwood drive deep into Cadott territory, including a score, the second half was the complete opposite.

The Hilltoppers’ four second half possessions resulted in three punts and an interception on their final drive with only 2:26 left in the game.

Cadott converted on a single drive to extend their lead to 20-8 and held on for their first win of the season.

Olson and Andrew Blazer combined for 231 passing yards on the evening. Olson paced the passing game going 20 of 36 for 209 yards and a single touchdown pass.

Six Hilltoppers logged receptions with Zach Hill leading the way with six receptions for 76 yards. Thompson also registered six catches, while McGee had 59 receiving yards.

Glenwood had negative rushing yards on the evening, recording -17 yards, mostly due to quarterback sacks. McGee had six carries for 14 yards.

Glenwood City (3-2,1-2) will travel to Boyceville on September 22 hoping to get back in the win column.

“Boyceville will be physical, it comes down to fighting harder up front and paying more attention to detail on our blocking mechanics,” commented coach Strong. “We have good receivers and quarterbacks capable of making the throws, but they need time to execute their reads.”

Boyceville brings an undefeated record into the match up and are tied with Spring Valley atop the D-SC conference. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Evenson Field.