Hilltopper volleyball finishes 0-3 in Elk Mound quad meet

ELK MOUND — The Hilltopper volleyball squad come up emptied handed in its search for the first victory of the season after losing all three of its matches at last Thursday’s quadrangular meet in Elk Mound.

Facing some strong competition which included Somerset and Ellsworth out of the Middle Border and perennial Dunn-St. Croix contender and host Elk Mound, Glenwood City was unable to win a set in its any of its trio of matches at the September 7 round-robin event.

With these latest three defeats, Glenwood City slipped to 0-11 to start the season.

In Elk Mound, Glenwood City opened play against Somerset. The Spartans made short work of the Hilltopper earning a quick sweep by scores of 25-10 and 25-9.

In the middle round, Elk Mound dominated play in the first set winning easily 25-3. The Toppers found some energy and resilience in the second set before succumbing to the Mounders in extended action 28-26.

Glenwood City took on Ellsworth in the final round of play and were beaten – 25-9 and 25-10 – in straight sets by the Panthers.

No team or individual statistics for any of the matches were available as of Tuesday morning’s press time.

Glenwood City begins Dunn-St. Croix competition this Thursday, September 14 when its travels to Spring Valley. The Cardinals are a much improved squad that looks to challenge for a conference championship this season. Glenwood City will then host Mondovi next Tuesday, September 19 for its home conference opener.