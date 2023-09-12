Hilltopper boys finish third in Cameron Cross Country Invite, middle school girls take fourth

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CAMERON — The Glenwood City boys’ cross country team grabbed another third-place finished, this one coming last Thursday at the Cameron Invitational.

The girls’ middle school squad also faired well in the highly-competitive September 7 race that feature 16 schools from throughout the area as it took fourth place behind the winning effort of seventh-grader Jaycie Oberle.

Sophomore Clayton Hoffman and senior Connor Berends continued to lead the Topper boys’ team. The pair finished in the top ten in Cameron. Hoffman finished the race in fifth after running a 16:52.4. Berends ran a 17:07.0 to place eighth.

The junior trio of Elliott Springborn, Zeb Holden and Ilan Anderson round out the scoring for the Glenwood City boys who finished with 102 points. Springborn ran a 18:40.0 to take 29th, Holden finished one spot and some three plus second later for 30th in 18:43.8 and Anderson ran a 19:00.9 to place 37th.

Also completing runs for the Toppers were senior Jonas Draxler and freshman Eli Oberle. Draxler took 40th in 19:05.5 and Oberle ran a 19:25.8 which put him in 52nd place.

Hayward claimed the boys’ team championship with 57 points and Northwestern copped the silver with a score of 87. Ladysmith junior Gavin Stewart ran a 15:36.1 to come out on top of a field of 141 runners.

Three Glenwood City girls competed in the meet. Junior Elsa Meijer was the first local to the finish line taking 33rd in 22:38.9. Fellow junior Stephanie Anderson and freshman Erica Bauman came in 78th and 80th, respectively, following runs of 27:32.3 and 27:45.0.

The host Comets won the girls’ race with 74 points with Hayward talling 96 for second. Autumn Michalski, a senior from Chequamegon, won the girls’ individual crown after racing to the finish in 17:27.4. Over 100 girls participated in Cameron.

Glenwood City’s future talent was on display in the middle school girls’ competition. The Hilltoppers scored 139 points to finish in fourth. Jaycie Oberle won the 3,200 m race in 10:41.4. Fellow seventh-grader Emilyn Hoffman scored a ninth-place finish following a run of 12:03.6. Eighth-grader Aletta Meijer finished 30th in 13:44.7, seventh-grader Sadie Rudolph came ran a 13:55.0 to place 38th and sixth-grader Sophia Giamattei placed 89th with a time of 16:14.0.

For the middle school boys, sixth-graders Lyle Wagner finished 68th (12:57.9) and George Lorenz took 105th (14:49.6), while eighth-graders Jaiden Verdeja (16:04.8) and Gavin Gross (17:00.7) crossed the finish line in 119th and 126th place, respectively.

The Hilltopper teams ran in an invitational at the UW-Eau Claire Barron County campus in Rice Lake Tuesday. They will then compete in multi-school races in Boyceville on Saturday and in Cadott next Tuesday, September 19.