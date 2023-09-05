Mounder volleyball finishes third at home quad

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

ELK MOUND — Playing in its first home-court action of the new season, the Elk Mound girls’ volleyball squad finished third in last Thursday’s quadrangular meet.

The Lady Mounders beat Cumberland but fell to both St. Croix Central and Eau Claire Regis to finish 1-2 in the home quad held August 31. All three of Elk Mound’s matches went to a third set.

In the opening round, Elk Mound faced Middle Border contender St. Croix Central. The Mounders won the first set in extended play, 27-25. Unfortunately, the Panthers rallied to take the second set 20-25 and the third one and therefore the match, 10-15.

Round two pairings had Elk Mound facing off against Cumberland from the Heart O’ North Conference. The Lady Mounders prevailed 25-21 in the first set but the Beavers came back in set number two to nip the Mounders 23-25 and knot the match at a set apiece. Elk Mound won the match with a 15-9 victory in the third set.

In the final round of action, the Ramblers of Regis came calling. Elk Mound won a tight 25-23 victory in the first set but Regis rallied for a 21-25 win in set two and a 9-15 victory in the third and final set to take the match two sets to one.

Regis won the quad with a 3-0 mark, St. Croix Central placed second with a 2-1 record, followed by the Mounders 1-2, and then Cumberland at 0-3.

Elk Mound was back in action yesterday, Tuesday, September 5, when it hosted Stanley-Boyd in a non-conference match. This Thursday, September 7, the Mounders will host another quad meet which will included Dunn-St. Croix member Glenwood City along with Middle Border schools Ellsworth and Somerset. They will finish out the week in an invitational at Chippewa Falls McDonell Central on Saturday, September 9.