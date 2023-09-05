GC volleyball drops matches in Amery and Durand

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City volleyball team’s early-season struggles continued last week as it finished 0-5 in multiple-school matches at Amery and Durand-Arkansaw.

The Hilltoppers were swept in all five contests. They lost 2-0 to Spooner and Amery in a triangular meet hosted by the Warriors Tuesday, August 29 and then fell in straight sets two days later to Pepin/Alma, Cochrane-Fountain City and host Durand-Arkansaw in a quadrangular competition.

Those most recent setbacks dropped the Hilltopper record to 0-8 heading into the third week of competition which features another quad meet this one in Elk Mound on Thursday. Glenwood City will then have a week off to prepare for its Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener at Spring Valley on Thursday, September 14.

Amery Triangular

The Glenwood City spikers came up short in both of their matches at the Amery triangular last Tuesday, August 29.

Struggling to find consistent offensive and defensive play, the Hilltoppers were swept in two sets by host Amery 25-17 and 25-16 as well as Spooner by similar scores of 25-16 and 25-12.

In the match against the host Warriors, Izzy Davis led the Toppers in digs with three, added a service ace and a block assist. Avery Rubenzer picked up a team-high four assists, added three digs, a kill and a service ace. Leading the squad in digs was Alayna LaValley with five. Kiley Leduc had a pair of kills while Maddie Klatt picked up two assists and a block, and Brooklynn Brite tallied three digs and an ace.

LaValley and Sydney Grant each scored four digs in Glenwood City’s match versus Spooner. Jenna McCarthy, Rubenzer, and Davis each finished with three digs in the contest and Brite had two. McCarthy also had a trio of service aces. Davis registered a pair of kills to lead the team while Grant, Madison Caress, and Michaela Blaser each finished with one. Davis and Caress each had a solo block against the Lady Rails.

Durand-Arkansaw Quad

The Hilltoppers were looking to put a match or two in the win column when they traveled to Durand Thursday, August 31 for a quadrangular meet.

Unfortunately, Glenwood City dropped three more matches in straight sets to remain winless on the young season.

The Toppers lost 25-20 and 25-11 to Pepin/Alma, were beaten by host Durand-Arkansaw 25-8 and 25-17 and came up short in both sets against Cochrane-Fountain City by scores of 25-15 and 25-13.

With an early deadline due to the Labor Day holiday, team and individual statistics were not available at the time this issue was printed.