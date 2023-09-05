GC boys finish third at SCC Cross Country Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HAMMOND — Thanks to a trio of top seven finishes the Glenwood City boys finished in third place at the very competitive St. Croix Central Cross Country Invitational held Thursday, August 31.

The meet featured a revamped course due to several construction projects that are ongoing at the St. Croix Central High School complex. Several quality teams from the Middle Border and Dunn-St. Croix Conferences were also in attendance.

Three Hilltoppers finished among the top seven racers in the boys’ competition that had 102 runners. Sophomore Clayton Hoffman led the Glenwood City charge with a third-place finish with a time of 17:51.2 on the 5,000 meter course. Senior Connor Berends placed sixth in 18:26.3 and junior Ilan Anderson was seventh in 18:57.3.

That racing triumvirate helped the Glenwood City boys’ squad to a team score of 71 points which placed it just behind the winning team from New Richmond, which posted a 55, and Prescott, who came in second with a tally of 59. The Hilltoppers bested D-SC rival and defending conference champion Elk Mound, who finished fifth with a score of 126. Host St. Croix Central was fourth with a score of 89, Baldwin-Woodville came in sixth with a 141, followed by Spring Valley (194) in seventh, and Somerset (256) was eighth. Baldwin-Woodville sophomore Ian Findlay won the boys’ race in a time of 17:13.7.

Rounding out the team scoring for the Hilltopper boys in Hammond last Thursday were a pair of first-year varsity competitors – senior Jonas Draxler, who was fourth to the finish line for the team, and freshman Eli Oberle. Draxler placed 29th with a time of 20:10.4 and Oberle was one place and five seconds behind Draxler, taking 30th in 20:15.7.

Several other boys also competed for Glenwood City. Senior Elliott Springborn was the Toppers sixth runner as he placed right behind Oberle in 31st position with a time of 20:16.1; junior Zeb Holden came in 39th in 21:08.3; sophomore Ben Standaert took 43rd in 21:32.8; senior Riley Krueger ran a 21:35.8 to place 45th; freshman Hudson Steger ran a 22:57.7 to finish in 61st; sophomore Micah Simmons was 64th in 23:06.3; and freshmen Tyler Rogers and Evan Hojem placed a respective 92nd and 94th in times of 26:25.3 and 27:16.9.

St. Croix Central captured the girls’ team title with a low score of 40 points followed by New Richmond (62), Baldwin-Woodville (81), Somerset (102), Prescott (116), Elk Mound (136), Spring Valley (217), and Ellsworth (225). The Glenwood City girls had only three competitors in the race and five are required to receive a complete team score. New Richmond junior Marah Benedict took the girls’ individual title in a time of 18:59.5.

Junior Elsja Meijer led Glenwood City’s girls to the finish line. She placed 38th in a field of 87 runners. Meijer clocked the 5K course in 24:03.8. Freshman Erica Bauman ran a 28:50.6 to place 75th, and junior Stephanie Anderson finished 79th after a run of 29:23.9.

The Hilltoppers will compete in Cameron on Thursday and in Rice Lake next Tuesday, September 12.