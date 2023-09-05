Elk Mound cross country teams open season at SCC Invitational

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HAMMOND — Elk Mound’s cross country teams opened their 2023 season at the St. Croix Central Invitational held Thursday, August 31 in Hammond.

With great weather and on a revamped SCC course, the Elk Mound boys finished fifth with 126 points while the girls placed sixth after scoring 136 points. Both competitions, which featured schools from the Middle Border and Dunn-St. Croix Conferences, had eight full squads.

New Richmond won the boys’ race with a 55 followed by Prescott (59), Glenwood City (71), St. Croix Central (89), Elk Mound (126), Baldwin-Woodville (141), Spring Valley (194) and Somerset (256). St. Croix Central, with four runners in the top ten, took the girls’ title with a low of 40 points. New Richmond placed second with 62 followed by Baldwin-Woodville (81), Somerset (102), Prescott (116), Elk Mound (136), Spring Valley (217) and Ellsworth (225).

A trio of seniors led the Mounders boys. Caleb Beskow and Bodie Folczyk both ran 19:37.5 to finish 17th and 18th respectively while Jesse Moyer came in 25th with a 19:59.9. Sophomore Dalton Banaszak ran the 5,000 meters in 20:49.1 to finish in 33rd and senior Evan Lauer, closed out the Mounders’ team scoring by placing 44th in 21:33.0.

Six other Elk Mound boys took part in the race. Freshman Blake Niska was 54th in 22:21.7, junior Brooks Burcaw ran a 22:40.8 to place 57th, senior Grayce Banaszak was 60th in 22:47.9, junior Aidan Schindler came across the finish line in a time of 23:36.5 to take 72nd, right behind Schindler was freshman Jacob Carstens in 73rd with a time of 23:38.1 and freshman Dru Schiszik finished in 27:18.8 to place 95th.

Junior Ellie Schiszik led the Elk Mound girls and had the best finish of any Mounder runner competing last Thursday at St. Croix Central as she placed fifth in the girls’ race with a time of 21:25.7. Junior Jaidynn Sarauer was the next Lady Mounder to the line taking 25th in 23:31.5. Senior Marley King took 29th in 23:41.1 while freshmen Lola Jerome and Rhiana Fischer closed out the team scoring for the Mounders when they placed 43rd and 47th respectively with times of 24:36.4 and 25:03.4.

Another five girls also competed in the race for the Mounders. Senior Caroline Gabert ran a 25:56.1 to place 58th, freshman Lexi Solberg was 72nd after a run of 28:48.0, senior Carly Mohr was close behind in 74th with a 28:50.5, and juniors Kaelyn Zais and Kylee Anderson ran respective times of 32:20.7 and 32:29.6 to place 84th and 86th.

The Mounder squads will run in the Menomonie Invitational this Saturday morning, September 9 with competition set to begin at 9:30 a.m.