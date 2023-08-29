GC volleyball finishes 0-3 in season opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — Victory eluded the Glenwood City volleyball team when it hosted a season-opening tournament last Thursday, August 24.

The Hilltoppers dropped all three of their matches on their home court, falling 12-25 and 23-25 to New Auburn in the opening round then 20-25 and 19-25 to Frederic and finally 25-21, 18-25 and 6-15 to Eleva-Strum in the evening’s finale. Glenwood City did not play Somerset, who was the fifth school involved.

The tournament, which was supposed to be a six-team, two-pool event but converted to a round-robin format when Independence/Gilmanton was a late scratch, had each school play three matches with the exception of Frederic which played the other four schools.

Somerset went undefeated finishing 3-0, Frederic split its four matches, New Auburn was 1-2, and the host Hilltoppers went 0-3.

No team or individual statistics for any of Glenwood City’s three matches were provided to the Tribune Press Reporter and were not available online prior to Tuesday morning’s printing deadline.

The Toppers are scheduled for a pair of competitions this week. Glenwood City took part in a triangular in Amery on Tuesday, August 29 and has a quad at Durand-Arkansaw High School on Thursday, August 31.