With 44 players, Topper volleyball team ready for great season

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City gym may need an expansion if they want to have enough room for all the members of the volleyball team this year. With 44 girls finding their way to the gym August 14, third-year coach Nikki Webert has high hopes the Hilltoppers can improve on their overall record of 5-16 and 2-4 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play from last season.

The Hilltoppers will have to replace eight players lost to graduation including all-conference honorable mention Alex Peterson along with Aria DeSmith, Ellery Unser, Mali Draxler, Aubrey Logghe, Devynn Olson, Eliza Voeltz and Lily Rutske.

Coach Webert expects four seniors with varsity experience to lead the team this year. Allaina Johnson, Sydney Grant, Michaela Blaser and Madison Caress are all returning letter winners and will be great energetic leaders for the team this season, according to Webert.

The team will have to replace their setter along with several front row players and some great defensive players including their libero. A handful of juniors will be a great addition to the team and bring a lot of potential to the group along with a couple of sophomores that have improved since last season.

Webert believes the team has already meshed very well together and has brought a great energy into the gym. They are all very hyped for the season and she is looking forward to them working together to bring some heat to the other teams.

“I’m hoping we can have a great front-row season with lots of blocks and kills,” Webert said. “We have some talented athletes who are great with placing the ball, we just need to bring the strength. We also should have a very consistent serving base as well,” she added.

Webert does not see a real favorite for a conference title this year. She believes every program has their strengths and areas to improve. Her team had a lot of good challenges last year and she is excited to see some of the growth from other teams this season. They had a good run with a few of the teams last season and are looking forward to seeing everyone.

“I have been coaching for three years now at Glenwood City,” Webert commented. “I have a feeling this year will be a pretty great year for the team after seeing how much energy and positivity has been brought to the gym the past two weeks,” she concluded.

Beth Davis returns for a third year and will assist Webert and coach the junior varsity, first-year assistant Isabel Lind will coach the C-Team and Jodi Main will serve as a volunteer coach.

2023 Roster

Seniors: Allaina Johnson, Madison Caress, Michaela Blaser, Sydney Grant, Avery Rubenzer, Maddie Klatt, Nikki Multhauf

Juniors: Morgan Blaser, Brooklynn Brite, Kiley Leduc, Alayna LaValley, Izzy Davis, Jenna McCarthy

Sophomores: Pagie McNamara, Ava Multhauf, Gretchen Draxler, Jasmine Lawson, Julia Edison, Katelynn Bazille, Miley Blaser, Alexis Alms, Kaylin Brandt, Anaka Eliason, Haylee Schone, Lillie McGee, Hailey Monn, Kyra Flick, Hailey Ketola, Opal Voeltz

Freshmen: Addisyn Petersen, Lillian Fox, Aubrey Hillstead, Elizabeth Lawson, Evelyn Voeltz, Haley Barstad, Harper Caress, Kirah Krueger, Kylie Main, Lilyana Giammattei, Morgan Knops, Olivia Heath, Tessa Klatt, Tori Ohman