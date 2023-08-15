Nowhere to go but up for Elk Mound football team in 2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

ELK MOUND — Competing in the Cloverbelt Conference, the Elk Mound football team has had their struggles the past few years. After finishing 1-6 in the highly competitive conference a year ago and 1-8 overall, head coach Dave Lew has a roster of 59 players he hopes can turn things around this season.

Twelve seniors, 13 juniors, 10 sophomores and 24 freshmen make up the Mounder roster. Senior Carter Vieth returns after being named second team All Conference as a running back, along with Gabe Jensen, a second team AC offensive lineman and senior Kaden Russ an honorable mention AC punter. Other seniors with varsity experience include Sam Wenzel at tight end and defensive line, defensive back Carter Garnett, defensive back Brady Amble, running back Jay Meyer, tight end Grandt Mueller and offensive lineman Riley Krall. Juniors returning are quarterback Logan Jerome, running back Parker Dutzle, offensive lineman Landon Kasakaitas and Kamron Diermeier at wide receiver and defensive back.

Senior Kaedon Burlingame and junior Gabe Fenton are both expected to play in the line on both sides of the ball along with sophomore Rownan Soul-Stewart as a running back and linebacker.

Coach Lew begins his 11th season leading the Mounders and holds an overall record of 47-50. He expects Eau Claire Regis, Stanley-Boyd and Mondovi to be top contenders for a conference title this year.

“We have strong numbers and some really good leaders,” coach Lew said. “We plan to compete every week and let the scoreboard and record take care of itself,” he commented.

Assisting Lew are Kevin Garnett, Brandon Powell, Jon Chisholm, Mike Maenner, Steve Lippert, and Dan Hay.

2023 Roster

Seniors: Sam Wenzel, Kaden Russo, Grandt Mueller, Gavin Sundeen, Carter Garnett, Gabe Jenson, Braedon Thatcher, Brady Amble, Kaden Burlingame, Carter Vieth, Riley Krall, and Jay Meyer.

Juniors: Parker Dutzle, Logan Jerome, Kamron Diermeier, Gabe Fenton, Preston Smith, Mason Books, Landon Kasakaitas, Sam Hemenway, Adrian Lombard, Brayden Borek, Brandon Lee, Joshua Braker, and Ian Gerrits.

Sophomores: Teegan Wright,

Sam Heath, Logan Brost, Lucas Svee, Ben Jenson, Kaden Moyer, Shawn Bartholomew, Rownan Soul-Stewart, Jack Buchholtz, and Joseph Muszynski.

Freshmen: Blane Anderson, Gavin Demers, Coner Mock, Kaden Books, Brody Mathison, Austin LeGrand, Santi Carrillo, Parker Rhude, Gavin Dean, Brady Sundeen, Wyatt Clauson, Jesse Baxter, Easton Chisholm, Norman Hanson, Will Thatcher, Marcus Folczyk, Waylon Topper, Ryder Anderson, Brennan Loiselle, Mason Heyrman, Charlie Gomez, Aaden Soto, Hudson Banaszak, and Zack Brantner.