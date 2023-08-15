Hilltopper football team will need to replace key players in 2023 season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Krueger

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — If the Glenwood City Hilltoppers hope to improve on last year’s record of 4-5 overall and 2-5 in Dunn St. Croix Conference play, they will have to replace four all conference players from that team. Gone are Brady Klatt, the D-SC Conference Defensive Player of the Year along with fellow all conference players Gabe Knops, Nick Hierlmeier and Max Janson.

Three seniors are expected to lead the Toppers this season including Steven Booth, Conner Gross and Morgan Eggert. According to head coach Shane Strong, who begins his 15th season leading the team, Booth has been an outstanding leader in the off season and has been a starter the past two seasons on defense. Strong is looking for him to have a solid year. Gross has made a strong commitment to the weight room with his numbers having jumped significantly since last year and is expected to be a hammer on both sides of the ball. Eggert returns as a strong safety and has a great nose for the ball and runs the alleys well.

Junior Andrew Blaser and sophomore Brody Olson will be battling it out for the starting quarterback position. Both are working hard and are capable of starting. Strong has confidence in both of them and one will play a skill position if they are not at quarterback. Junior Mitchell McGee is the Toppers most experienced running back and had a great off season preparing to be the guy on offense.

Strong believes the team strength is literally just that – their strength. The weight room attendance was awesome in the off season, according to Strong and their offensive line strength numbers went up significantly. This will be very important to the success of the team. They also have some young receivers that can catch the ball and they run well. Their main weakness, like any small school, is depth and they will need to stay healthy to compete in the conference.

“Our goal is to play to the standards/principles of Glenwood City football,” Strong said. “We have specific rules/standards we practice, play and live by. Those are team-related things shared only with our team. We feel that if we play to those standards, we can reach our full potential,” he added.

Defending conference champion Spring Valley along with Boyceville should be top contenders for the conference title, Strong believes. Spring Valley has their entire offensive line back and good skill players while Boyceville has had everything you look for in a championship team the past few years including size, speed, skill and power. Their kids play extremely hard on Friday night and they will be tough to beat with the level of talent they have had, he commented.

Assistant coaches for the team are Matt Lamb, Jordan Myers, and Preston Shelton.

2023 Roster

Seniors: Jackson Halbach, Morgen Eggert, Steven Booth, Eli Nerby, Jared Hager, Zach Hill, Conner Gross, Brett Peterson, Tucker Augeson,Will Standaert, Ben Wittmer

Juniors: Andrew Blaser, Mitch McGee, Blake Fayerweather, Jackson Logghe, Vinnie Wheeler, Charlie Lamb, Esdyn Swenby, Logan McVeigh

Sophomores: Brody Riba, Brody Olson, Brady Thompson, Ben Klatt, Logan Klatt, Landon Obermueller, Jacob Hager, Mitchell Main, Vincent Yang, Preston McNamara

Freshmen: Corey Strong, Jack Main, Brock Wood, Sawyer Bischel, Rylie Dickmann, Max Peterson, Lucas Halbach, Waylon Wagner, Zach Bacon, Triston Wink, Will Obermueller, Logan Hillman, Abe Draxler, Preston Arvey