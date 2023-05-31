Hilltopper golfers finish second at regional, advance to sectional
DANBURY, WI — Looking to make a second consecutive trip to the state meet, the Glenwood City boys’ golf team took the first step toward reaching that goal when it finished as the runner-up in last week’s regional tournament.
The Hilltoppers shot a collective score of 376 to finish in second place at the WIAA Division 3 boys’ regional golf tournament hosted by Webster last Tuesday, May 23 at the Voyager Village Golf Course in Danbury.
The top four teams along with the first four individuals from non-qualifying schools advanced to play in the sectional tournament which was held yesterday (Tuesday, May 30) at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott.
Sophomore Esdyn Swenby continued to swing a hot club for Glenwood City as he shot an 85 in the 18-hole tournament to finish in two-way tie for second place. Another sophomore, Bryce Killoren of Chetek-Weyershaeuser, carded a 76 to earn medalist (low score) honors and lead the Bulldogs to the team regional championship with a 347.
Hilltopper senior Gabe Knops just missed a top-ten finish by two strokes after scoring a 94 to place 13th overall.
Two of Glenwood City’s other three regional golfers also concluded their day on the course with sub-100 scores. Sophomore Charlie Lamb carded a 98 to take 20th while junior Ben Wittmer was just a stroke and place back taking 21st with a 99.
Senior Ian Radintz completed the Toppers’ varsity quintet by shooting a 104 which placed him in 26th position out of 48 regional competitors.
Following Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Glenwood City and also securing sectional berths were Unity with a 383, good for third place, and Luck/Frederic scored a 384 to take fourth.
Clear Lake came in fifth with a 392, Turtle Lake/Clayton shot a 394 to place sixth, Birchwood was seventh after scoring a 426, Grantsburg finished eighth with a 457 and Cameron was last after shooting a 471.
The four individual sectional qualifiers were senior Drew Torgeson and junior Walker Korish of Turtle Lake/Clayton, Clear Lake sophomore Landon Arcand and freshman Chase Ewert of Birchwood.
The first two teams and top three individuals, who are not members of a qualifying team, at the Cadott sectional will participate in the WIAA State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.