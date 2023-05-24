Topper baseball picks up win over Alma Center Lincoln

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

ALMA CENTER — Just a day after a heartbreaking 9-8 extra innings loss to rival Boyceville, the Glenwood City baseball team loaded on the bus and made the lengthy trip to play at Alma Center Lincoln.

The trek was well worth it as the Hilltoppers got well quickly as it feasted on ACL’s pitching, racking up a dozen hits on their way to a 14-6 win in the Tuesday, May 16 non-conference contest.

Glenwood City, who committed three errors, trailed 4-1 after just two innings of play but scored a dozen runs over the next three innings including five in the third and six more in the fifth before capping the scoring with a single run in the top of the seventh.

Picking up a pair of hits for the Hilltoppers were Jayden Quinn, Max Janson and Steven Booth.

Janson also pitched three innings to earn the win as he allowed five runs on five hits and had a trio of Ks. Noah Brite threw an inning of hitless and scoreless ball. Caleb Klinger pitched the other three innings for Glenwood City and allowed just a run on one hit with a strikeout to his credit and two walks.