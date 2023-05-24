Records fall as Glenwood City boys finish second at D-SC track meet, girls are eighth

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

DURAND — Records fell when the Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed in the Dunn-St. Croix conference meet at Bauer Built Sports Complex in Durand last Tuesday, May 16.

Glenwood City athletes matched or broke four Bauer Built Complex marks and re-wrote a Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet record.

Headlined by triple winner JJ Williams, who established a new conference record in the 400 meters, the Hilltopper boys copped eight first-place finishes, the most of any of the eight D-SC schools competing in Durand last Tuesday, en route to collecting 152 points.

Many seasons, this would be enough to bring back a conference championship. But, not this year.

While the Elk Mound boys had nearly half the number of first-place finishes (five) as Glenwood City, the Mounders earned half a dozen seconds and an equal amount of thirds, had a trio of individuals place in the top eight in six events (team points were awarded for first through eighth place in each event) and had pairs finish in the points in eight other competitions to win the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix track and field championship with 184 points to best runner-up Glenwood City by 32 points.

The Hilltoppers, who were able to match the Mounders’ talent but not their numbers, actually lead by a couple of points with just three events left – the 200 meters, the 3,200 meters and the 4×400 m relay. Elk Mound, however, scored 48 points in those three events, including a pair of wins, to overtake Glenwood City in the final team tallies.

Junior Haylie Hannah won the girls’ pole vault for a second straight year, jumping ten feet even to claim the gold medal and establish a new Durand track record. Hannah’s victory accounted for slightly more than a third of the Topper gals’ 29 team points which placed them eighth out of the eight competing conference schools.

Mondovi was the girls’ champion for a second straight year with 145 points. Elk Mound was second with 117 points.

The Glenwood City record holder in the 400, 800 and 1,600 meters, senior JJ Williams copped first place in all three events at last Tuesday conference meet. Williams established a new Dunn-St. Croix and complex record of :50.10 when he won the 400 meter dash. He also added gold-medal finishes in the 800 meters (2:06.82) and the 1,600 meters (4:50.93).

Adding their own individual first-place finishes to the mix were fellow seniors Blake Wakeling, Brady Klatt and Nick Hierlmeier.

Wakeling cleared 13 feet in the pole vault to claim victory and placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5’ 10”.

A double winner last year in the discus and long jump, Klatt won a second consecutive championship in the discus compliments of a personal best and complex-record throw of 151’ 2”. Klatt finished fourth in this year’s long jump competition with a leap of 20’ 3.5”.

Nick Hierlmeier also set a new Durand complex record when he threw the shot put 45’ 10” to place first.

The Topper boys also did extremely well in all four relay races, finishing first in the 4×800 m and 4×200 m and second in the 4×100 m and 4×400 m. The 4×800 meter team comprised of seniors Elek Anderson and Anthony Nelson, junior Connor Berends and sophomore Ilan Anderson won in a time of 8:59.36. The 4×200 meter team posted a top time of 1:36.91 with seniors Cody Hansen and Wyatt Thompson along with junior Jackson Halbach and freshman Brady Thompson each running a leg of the race.

Senior Wyatt Thompson and freshman Clayton Hoffman scored points in a pair of events. Thompson was third in the 400 meters with a time of :53.03 and ran a 2:08.65 in the 800 meters to finish fifth. Hoffman managed a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 m run (10:50.77) and came in sixth in the 1,600 m run (5:10.25).

Fourth-place finishes went to sophomore Ilan Anderson in the triple jump and junior Conner Gross in the shot put.

Senior Owen Bauman and sophomore Tyler Harrington placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the high jump after both went 5’ 6”.

Senior Elek Anderson copped a sixth in the 800 m. Sevenths were earned by sophomores Elliott Springborn in the 400 m and Justin Rogers in the 110 meter high hurdles and senior Cody Hansen in the 100 m. Sophomore Logan McVeigh finished eighth in the 110 m high hurdles.

Along with Haylie’s record-setting win in the pole vault, fellow junior Rileigh Schwartz scored points in three separate events to led the Glenwood City girls. Schwartz was sixth in the 100 m high hurdles and placed eighth in both the 300 m low hurdles and the triple jump.

In her final conference tournament, senior Brooklyn Caress placed sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus.

Freshman Alexis Alms added a seventh in the high jump.

The girls 4×400 m relay took fourth and the 4×200 m relay finished sixth.

The Hilltoppers competed in the WIAA Division 3 regional meet in Colfax Monday, May 22. The top four place winners in each event will advance to this Thursday’s sectional competition at Cameron High School.

Glenwood City Boys’ Results (includes each event winner)

4×800 m Relay: 1. Glenwood City (Elek Anderson, Ilan Anderson, Anthony Nelson, Connor Berends), 8:59.36; 110 m High Hurdles: 1. Jarod Falkner (Mondovi), :16.22; 7. Justin Rogers, :19.89; 8. Logan McVeigh, :21.32; 100 m: Keinin Miller (Elk Mound), :11.54; 7. Cody Hansen, :12.25; 1,600 m: 1. JJ Williams (GC), 4:50.93; 6. Clayton Hoffman, 5:10.25; 4×200 m Relay: 1. Glenwood City (Jackson Halbach, Cody Hansen, Brady Thompson, Wyatt Thompson), 1:36.91; 400 m: 1. JJ Williams (GC), :50.10; 3. Wyatt Thompson, :53.03; 7. Elliott Springborn, :56.99; 4×100 m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, :44.50; 2. Glenwood City (Jackson Halbach, Cody Hansen, Brady Thompson, Blake Wakeling), :45.64; 300 m Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Jarod Falkner (Mondovi), :43.41; 9. Anthony Nelson, :50.50; 800 m: 1. JJ Williams (GC), 2:06.82; 5. Wyatt Thompson, 2:08.65; 6. Elek Anderson, 2:14.48; 200 m: 1. Keinin Miller (Elk Mound), :23.05; 3,200 m: 1. Landon Clark (Mondovi), 10:11.30; 4. Clayton Hoffman, 10:50.77; 9. Garrett Gross, 11:52.06; 4×400 m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 3:43.26; 2. Glenwood City (Brady Klatt, Elek Anderson, Elliott Springborn, Anthony Nelson), 3:48.79; High Jump: 1. Grandt Mueller (Elk Mound), 6’; 2. Blake Wakeling, 5’ 10”; 6. Owen Bauman, 5’ 6”; 7. Tyler Harrington, 5’ 6”; Pole Vault: 1. Blake Wakeling (GC), 13’; 9. William Standaert, 8’ 6”; Long Jump: 1. Trevor Asher (Elmwood-Plum City), 21’ 11.5”; 4. Brady Klatt, 20’ 3.5”; 9. Sal Stillday, 16’ 3.5”; Triple Jump: 1. Trevor Asher (Elmwood-Plum City), 43’ 4.25”; 4. Ilan Anderson, 35’ 11.75”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt (GC), 151’ 2”; 9. Nick Hierlmeier, 106’ 4”; 10. Logan Klatt, 97’ 5”; Shot Put: 1. Nick Hierlmeier (GC), 45’ 10”.

Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Elk Mound 184, 2. Glenwood City 152, 3. Mondovi 96.5, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 68.5, 5. Spring Valley 54, 6. Boyceville 49.5, 7. Colfax 47, 8. Durand 42.5.

Glenwood City Girls’ Results (includes each event winner)

4x 800 m Relay: 1. Colfax, 10:37.25; 100 m High Hurdles: 1. Ava Gray (Mondovi), :16.54; 6. Rileigh Schwartz, :20.24; 100 m: 1. Kendall Hagness, (Durand-Arkansaw), :12.68; 1,600 m: 1. Molly Heidorn (Colfax), 5:19.37; 9. Elsja Meijer, 7:05.66; 11. Stephanie Anderson, 7:33.73; 4×200 m relay: 1. Elmwood-Plum City, 1:51.77; 6. Glenwood City (Ava Multhauf, Kenzie Price, Kayley

Dickmann and Alexis Alms), 2:04.21; 400 m: 1. Kendall Hagness (Durand-Arkansaw), :59.32; 15. Amara Booth, 1:20.36; 16. Kenzie Price, 1:23.32; 4×100 m Relay: 1. Mondovi, :53.30; 300 m Low Hurdles: 1. Ava Gray (Mondovi), :49.23; 8. Rileigh Schwartz, 1:04.52; 800 m: 1. Courtney Stadter (Mondovi), 2:26.43; 9. Kayley Dickmann, 2:46.94; 12. Savanna Millermon, 2:57.41; 13. Whittnie Wittmer, 3:36.58; 200 m: Kendall Hagness (Durand-Arkansaw), :26.15; 3,200 m: 1. Courtney Stadter (Mondovi), 11:54.03; 4×400 m Relay: 1. Elmwood-Plum City, 4:22.38; 4. Glenwood City (Kayley Dickmann, Maddie Booth, Alexis Alms, Haylie Hannah), 4:36.16; High Jump: 1. Haylie Rasmussen (Boyceville), 5’ 1”; 7. Alexis Alms, 4’ 6”; 9. Ava Multhauf, 4’ 4”; Pole Vault: 1. Haylie Hannah (GC), 10’; 9. Savanna Millermon, 5’; Long Jump: 1. Isabella Forster (Elmwood-Plum City), 16’ 8.5”; 9. Maddie Booth, 13’ 11.5”; Triple Jump: 1. Isabella Forster (Elmwood-Plum City), 35’ 2.5”; 8. Rileigh Schwartz, 28’ 5.25”; 11. Alixie Derycher, 24’ 7.5”; Discus: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 123’ 3”; 8. Brooklyn Caress, 71’ 10.5”; 9. Gretchen Draxler, 69’ 1.5”; 18. Kenzie Price, 39’ 2”; Shot Put: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 33’ 11”; 6. Brooklyn Caress, 28’ 8”; 13. Whittnie Wittmer, 22’ 7”.

Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Mondovi 145, 2. Elk Mound 117, 3. Durand 114, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 85, 5. Colfax 76, 6. Boyceville 69, 7. Spring Valley 55, 8. Glenwood City 29.