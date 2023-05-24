GC softball season ends with regional loss to C-W Bulldogs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — Home-field advantage did not prove to be much of an advantage at all for the Glenwood City softball team when it hosted Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Thursday, May 18 in a number eight (The Toppers) versus number nine (The Bulldogs) WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal match up.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (5-14) scored an 8-2 victory to end Glenwood City’s season.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when a runner walked and scored on an ensuing double.

The Hilltoppers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first without the aid of a hit.

Sydney Grant and Madison Caress drew walks to open the Toppers first at bat. Grant eventually scored on a passed ball with Caress coming home on Jenna McCarthy’s ground out to short for a 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately, Glenwood City did not score another run. In fact, it did not get another batter on base until the bottom of the sixth by which time Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was leading 8 to 2.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the second, once in the third and four times in the sixth inning to claim the win.

A Jenna McCarthy single in the bottom of the seventh was Glenwood City’s only hit in the game as it came much too late to help.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser tallied ten hits, nine of which were surrendered by Toppers’ starter Morgan Blaser who gave up all eight Bulldog runs to take the loss. She walked five and whiffed three. Jenna McCarthy threw the final inning and two-thirds allowing just one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.