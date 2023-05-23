Elk Mound boys win D-SC track championship, girls finish second

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

DURAND — Talent and depth served the Elk Mound boys’ and girls’ track and field teams well at last Tuesday’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship in Durand.

Under near-perfect conditions, the Mounder boys copped five first-place finishes, half a dozen seconds and thirds, had a trio of individuals place in the top eight (team points were awarded for first through eighth place in each event) in six events and had pairs finish in the points in eight other competitions to win the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix championship at Bauer Built Sports Complex May 16.

The Elk Mound boys scored 184 points to best runner-up Glenwood City by 32 points. The Hilltoppers, who have a plethora of talent but not the numbers, actually lead by a couple of points with just three events left – the 200 meters, the 3,200 meters and the 4×400 m relay. The Mounders, however, scored 48 points in those three events, including a pair of wins, to overtake Glenwood City en route to claiming this year’s conference crown.

Despite not garnering a first-place finish, the Lady Mounders had four individuals score points in at least three events while three others added team points in a pair of competitions each to help them finish in second place with 117 points behind Mondovi who repeated as the girls’ team champions with 145 points.

Elk Mound’s boys dominated the sprint and distance races as well as the jumping events and a pair of relays.

Junior Grandt Mueller placed in four events and scored 30 team points in Durand last Tuesday. Mueller cleanly cleared six feet to win the high jump, placed second in the 110 m high hurdles after a run of :16.50 in the finals and copped thirds in the long (20’ 5”) and triple jumps (40’ 5”).

Keinin Miller led a trio of Mounder sprinters in the 100 and 200 meters. The sophomore won the 100 meters in a time of :11.54 and took gold in the 200 meters after turning in a time of :23.05. Junior teammate Carson Streifel was right on Miller’s heels in both events with second-place finishes in the 100 m (:11.70) and 200 m (:23.94). Senior Alex Woodford copped fourth-place finishes in both after running a :11.90 in the 100 and a :24.73 in the 200.

Those three would also play roles in the boys’ record-setting performance in the 4×100 m relay.

Scoring points in three different events were seniors Ian Hazen, Aidan Schiferl and Tobey Westcott.

Hazen and Schiferl both ran in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Hazen was the runner-up in the 1,600 with a time of 4:51.44, took third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:16.07 and placed fourth in the 800 with a run of 2:08.63. Schiferl placed second in both the 800 m (2:07.19) and 3,200 m (10:11.33) and finished third in the 1,600 m with a time of 4:52.99.

Westcott cleared 9’ 6” to finish with the bronze medal in the pole vault and took fourth in both hurdling events as he finished with a time of :19.34 in the 110 m highs and a :46.39 in the 300 m intermediates.

In addition, the Mounder boys scored wins in the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays while adding third-place finishes in both the 4×200 and 4×800 m relay races. In winning the 4×100, the team of seniors AJ Miller and Alex Woodford, junior Carson Streifel and sophomore Keinin Miller established a new conference and complex record of :44.50. AJ Miller was joined by fellow senior Lucas Hanson, junior Tyler Gagner and sophomore Brooks Burcaw as they turned in the top time of 3:43.26 in the 4×400 m relay.

Landon Kasakaitas scored points in the discus and shot put. The sophomore threw 115’ 9” in the discus for fifth place and had shot put of 39’ 1.5” to take seventh. Junior Jay Meyer was eighth in the discus with a throw of 106’ 9”.

Lucas Hanson finished fourth in the 400 m (:53.89), Brooks Burcaw took fifth in the 300 m intermediate hurdles (:47.48) as did freshman Rownan Soul-Stewart in the triple jump (35’ 1.5”), and Jesse Moyer finished eighth in the 3,200 m run (11:35.75).

Four Elk Mound girls – Lydia Levra, Kate Mohr, Aleya Hadenfeldt and Taylor Frinack – pointed in three or more events in the conference tournament in Durand.

Lydia Levra topped that list with four point-getter place finishes for Elk Mound. The junior scored a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 and 400 meter sprints with respective times of :27.39 and 1:00.61. She added a pair of fourths in the 100 meters (:13.61) and the long jump (14’ 11”).

Competing in the 110 m high hurdles, 300 m low hurdles and high jump, senior Kate Mohr placed second in the high hurdles with a clean run of :16.61 and finished third in both the 300 lows with a time of :50.97 and the high jump with a best effort of 4’ 10”.

Another senior, Aleya Hadenfeldt, sprinted to the silver medal (second place) in the 100 m after running a :13.40 and copped a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 200 (:27.93) and 400 (1:04.10) meter sprints.

The fourth and final Mounder girl to score points in three events was freshman Taylor Frinack. She finished fifth in the 400 m (1:04.33) and was sixth in both the 100 m (:13.82) and pole vault (6’ 6”).

In addition, another a trio of Mounder lady athletes copped a pair of point-providing finishes – juniors Carly Mohr, Marley King and Addison Young.

Carly Mohr was fourth in the 100 m high hurdles (:18.78) and sixth in the 300 m low hurdles (:55.51). King ran a 6:31.77 in the 1,600 m to place seventh and was eighth in the 800 m with a time of 2:46.53. Young cleared six feet in the pole vault to finish in seventh and ran a 17:25.38 in the 3,200 m which was good for eighth place.

Freshman Allie Robel placed third in the 200 m (:27.85) and junior Ella Audorff flung the discus 80’ 5.5” to finish in sixth place.

All four of the girls relays scored placement points headlined by the 4×200 m squad of Kate Mohr, Savannah Nechanicky, Claire Steinhorst and Allie Robel who finished in second place after running a time of 1:56.63. The 4×800 team placed fourth while the 4×400 m relay was fifth and the 4×100 m relay squad took sixth.

The Elk Mound teams were back in Durand Monday to kick off the WIAA tournament series with the Division 2 regional competition. The top four finishers in each event will move on to the sectional meet in Arcadia this Thursday, May 25.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Elk Mound 184, 2. Glenwood City 152, 3. Mondovi 96.5, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 68.5, 5. Spring Valley 54, 6. Boyceville 49.5, 7. Colfax 47, 8. Durand 42.5.

Girls: 1. Mondovi 145, 2. Elk Mound 117, 3. Durand 114, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 85, 5. Colfax 76, 6. Boyceville 69, 7. Spring Valley 55, 8. Glenwood City 29.