Topper softball drops three of four games, seeded #8 for regional playoff

The Glenwood City softball team split a pair of conference games before losing twice in the Gilman Tournament to finish just 1-3 last week.

The Hilltoppers threw a scare into Elk Mound when they played in Glenwood City Monday, May 8 but the Mounders eventually prevailed 12-8.

Staying at home to play Spring Valley Thursday, May 11, Glenwood City blew an early lead before scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 13-12 win over the Cardinals.

Traveling to Gilman this past Saturday, May 13 for a tournament, Glenwood City come up short in a pair of contests losing 10-5 to Chequamegon and 9-3 to the host Pirates of Gilman.

Glenwood City (3-9, 4-12) was in Boyceville Monday for a doubleheader and concluded the regular season yesterday with a non-conference game versus Turtle Lake/Clayton in Clayton.

The Hilltoppers are seeded #8 and will host #9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal this Thursday, May 18 in Glenwood City.

Elk Mound

Elk Mound took early control of a May 8 contest with the Hilltoppers in Glenwood City.

The Mounders scored two runs in their first at bat and added another score in the second inning to lead 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, Elk Mound tacked on a trio of runs to make it 6-0.

Glenwood City scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth when Michaela Blaser singled, stole second and scored on an Izzy Davis sacrifice bunt.

When Elk Mound added three more in the top of the sixth, it appeared as though Elk Mound was on the verge of bringing the contest to an early end.

But, the Glenwood City bats suddenly came alive and with the aid of some Mounders errors scored four times in the bottom of the sixth frame.

Four consecutive base hits by Blaser, Brooklynn Brite, Davis and Jenna McCarthy set the stage. Davis, McCarthy and Libby Wagner all had an RBI in the inning.

Elk Mound got three of those runs back in the top of the seventh to go up 12-5 but Glenwood City answered with three more runs as Sydney Grant, Madison Caress and Blaser all scored before the Mounders were able to get the third out to end the game and pick up the 12-8 win.

The Mounders outhit the Hilltoppers 15 to nine.

Michaela Blaser led the Toppers’ offense with three hits including a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Brooklyn Brite finished with two hits while Davis and McCarthy had two RBIs each.

Maddie Klatt suffered the pitching loss as he gave up 15 runs on a dozen hits while walking one and striking out one.

Spring Valley

Glenwood City scored early and often when it hosted Spring Valley in a Dunn-St. Croix softball contest Thursday, May 11.

The Hilltoppers, who outhit the Cardinals 16 to nine, had put a dozen runs on the board by the end of the fourth inning including three in the first and four runs in the second and third innings and one in the fourth.

But Spring Valley was able to score runs too. It plated four in the second, another in the third and three in the fourth to trail 12-8 with three frames left to play.

Another run in the fifth and three in the sixth pulled the Cardinals even heading into the final inning.

After losing by a single run to Spring Valley the previous week, Glenwood City returned the favor.

Michaela Blaser doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Brooklyn Brite singled and stole second and Jenna McCarthy walked to load the bases. Libby Wagner knocked Blaser home with the winning run as the Hilltoppers claimed a 13-12 victory.

McCarthy had four hits in the game and three RBIs. Blaser and Brite each tallied three hits and scored twice. Brite also finished with three RBIs. Izzy Davis had a pair of hits with two RBIs while Madison Caress crossed home plate three times.

Morgan Blaser started and went three and two-third innings but did not get the decision. She allowed eight runs on nine hits with eight walks issued. Jenna McCarthy pitched the final three and a third for the win. She allowed four runs without the aid of a hit, struck out three and walked six.

Gilman Tournament

Glenwood City opened last Saturday’s tournament in Gilman with a 10-5 loss to the Screaming Eagles of Chequamegon.

The Hilltoppers scored two runs in the first inning and three in the fifth. The Screaming Eagles countered with three runs in the second and third innings and single scores in the fourth and sixth and two in the fifth.

Unfortunately, Glenwood City was not able to turn its ten hits into more runs.

Sydney Grant, Madison Caress and Izzy Davis had a pair of hits for the Toppers.

Jenna McCarthy pitched a solid game but took the loss. She gave up nine hits and ten runs, six of which were unearned, walked four and struck out three.

In the second game versus host Gilman, Glenwood City was not able to generate much offense as it finishd with just five hits in a 9-3 loss to the Pirates.

Glenwood City scored a run in the second and two in the fourth while Gilman scored in all six innings that it batted including two in the third and three in the fifth.

Aubree Logghe and Jenna McCarthy each accounted for two of the Toppers five hits. Izzy Davis had the other. Logghe also finished with two RBIs while McCarthy scored twice.

Morgan Blaser started and went four and a third innings to take the loss. She gave up eight runs on five hits while walking six and striking out two. McCarthy pitched the final inning and two-thirds allowing a hit and a run with a pair of walks and a strikeout.