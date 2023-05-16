Topper boys finish first at Boyceville, second in Colfax

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Gearing up for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference track and field meet, which was held yesterday at Bauer Built Sports Complex in Durand, the Glenwood City squads ran, jumped and threw in multi-school invitationals in Colfax and Boyceville last week.

The Hilltopper boys finished second out of ten scoring schools at Colfax Tuesday, May 9 and followed it up two days later by taking first place out of nine squads at the Boyceville Invitational. The Glenwood City girls finished seventh in Colfax and were ninth in the Boyceville meet.

Following the conference meet, the Glenwood City will spend the rest of this week in preparation for the WIAA Division 3 regional meet which will be held next Monday, May 22 at Colfax High School.

Colfax Invite

The Topper boys won three of the four relay races in Colfax last Tuesday, May 9 while seniors Nick Hierlmeier, Brady Klatt and Blake Wakeling each copped an individual championship.

Those finishes coupled with several other point-getting placements allowed the Glenwood City boys to finish in second place with 146 points just six points behind the victors from Northwestern High.

The Topper boys won the 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 meter relays and placed second in the 4×200 m relay competition.

Nick Hierlmeier set yet another personal best in the shot put as he sent the metal sphere 46’ 2.5” in the Colfax meet. He also finished sixth in the discus throw.

Fellow classmate Brady Klatt continued to dominate the discus, winning another competition with a fling of 135’ 3”. Klatt also leaped 20’ 4.5” in the long jump to take second.

Blake Wakeling cleared 13’ 6” in the pole vault to take the gold medal.

Sophomore Tyler Harrington cleared 5’ 8” in the high jump for second place while senior teammate Owen Bauman finished in third after clearing that same height. Harrington also finished seventh in the 100 meters.

Freshman Clayton Hoffman also copped a silver-medal finish after running a 5:05.93 in the 1,600 meters.

Senior Cody Hansen finished third in the 100 m (:11.87) as did junior Conner Gross in the shot put (40’ 8”).

Haylie Hannah earned the girls’ lone win in Colfax with a vault of 9’ 6” in pole vault. She also placed fifth in the 300 m low hurdles.

Freshman Ava Multhauf and Alexis Alms finished second and third in the high jump with respective leaps of 4’ 8” and 4’ 5”.

The girls 4×200 and 4×800 m relays both finished fifth while the 4×400 m squad took sixth.

As a team, the GC girls placed seventh out of nine teams with 49.5 points. Northwestern also claimed the girls’ crown after scoring 122.5 points.

Boyceville Invite

After taking second two days earlier, the Hilltopper boys ascended to the top spot at the Boyceville Invitational.

Led by double winner JJ Williams and a pair of first- and second-place finishes in the relay races, Glenwood City laid claim to the boys’ team title after scoring 155 points in the nine-team meet held May 11, 18.5 points ahead of the runner-up from Grantsburg.

Williams, a senior, won both the 400 (:50.79) and 1,600 meter (4:49.20) races in Boyceville.

The 4×100 and 4×400 m relays came in first with second-place finishes going to the boys’ 4×200 and 4×800 m relay squads.

Brady Klatt also won gold in Boyceville as he threw the discus 141’ 7”. The senior was third in the long jump (20’ 8.5”).

Senior Blake Wakeling cleared 13 feet in the pole vault to place second.

Cody Hansen, another senior, finished third in the 100 meter dash while sophomores Logan McVeigh (300 intermediate hurdles) and Tyler Harrington (high jump), senior Owen Bauman (high jump) and freshman Garrett Gross (3,200 m) each had a fourth-place finish.

The girls were led by junior Haylie Hannah who won the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet and placed fourth in the 300 m low hurdles.

Juniors Savanna Millermon (pole vault) and Rileigh Schwartz (triple jump) each had a sixth-place finish as did freshmen Kayley Dickmann (800 m) and Ava Multhauf (high jump).

The ladies 4×400 m relay team took seventh to score a couple of team points.

The Topper girls finish last among the nine schools with 33 points. Grantsburg won the ladies competition with 119 points.