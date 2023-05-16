Mounder softball earns wins over GC and Durand-Arkansaw

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Before splitting a pair of conference softball games with rival Colfax, Elk Mound earned a couple of hard fought victories over Glenwood City and Durand-Arkansaw earlier in the week,

Playing in Glenwood City Monday, May 8, the Mounders needed to fend off a late-innings rally by the Hilltoppers to earn a 12-8 victory.

The following day, Tuesday, May 9, Elk Mound prevailed 4-1 over Durand-Arkansaw in a low-scoring affair played on the Mounders’ home field.

Glenwood City

Elk Mound took early control of its May 8 contest with the Hilltoppers in Glenwood City.

The Mounders scored two runs in their first at bat and added another score in the second inning to lead 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, Elk Mound tacked on a trio of runs to make it 6-0. Glenwood City scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth but when Elk Mound added three more in the top of the sixth, it appeared as though Elk Mound was on the verge of bringing the contest to an early end.

But, the Glenwood City bats suddenly came alive and with the aid of some Mounders errors scored four times in the bottom of the sixth frame.

Elk Mound got three of those runs back in the top of the seventh to go up 12-5 but Glenwood City answered with three more runs before the Mounders were able to get the third out to end the game and pick up the 12-8 win.

The Mounders outhit the Hilltoppers 15 to nine.

Elisabeth Beskow and Ellie Schiszik led Elk Mound at the plate with a pair of 3-for-5 performances. Beskow finished with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored while Schiszik scored four runs and had three RBIs. Alexa Severson, Alivia Baskin and Hailey Meyer each had a pair of hits and Chloe Dummer finished with a double.

Hailey Meyer threw all seven inning for the Mounders and picked up the win as she allowed eight runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Durand-Arkansaw

A pair of first-inning runs along with single scores in the third and fourth innings were enough to lift Elk Mound to a 4-1 home victory over Durand-Arkansaw May 9.

The Panthers only score came in the top of the fourth inning.

The Mounders also held an advantage in hits, collecting nine to the Panthers five.

Ellie Schiszik, Lauren Garnett and Alexis Joachim each had two hits for Elk Mound. One of Garnett’s hits went for an RBI-double.

Hailey Meyer allowed just a single run off of five hits in seven innings. She struck out nine and walked three to earn the pitching victory.