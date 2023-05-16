Hilltoppers split conference baseball games on home field

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — The Hilltoppers’ baseball team split a pair of home conference games this past week.

Elk Mound came to Glenwood City Monday, May 8 with an unblemished record in Dunn-St. Croix contests and left that way as they earned a hard-fought 5-0 win over the upstart Hilltoppers.

Playing on its newly renovated home field once again on Thursday, May 11, Glenwood City staked itself to a comfortable early lead against Spring Valley and then had to hold off a late Cardinal rally to claim a 10-7 victory.

The Hilltoppers headed into action this week with a 4-7 mark. They hosted rival Boyceville in a Monday, May 15 contest and traveled to Alma Center Lincoln yesterday (Tuesday, May 16) for its first and only non-conference contest this season. Glenwood City hosts Colfax this Thursday and will close out the regular season at Durand-Arkansaw next Tuesday, May 23. WIAA regional competition begins on Thursday, May 25.

Elk Mound

Glenwood City was hoping to play the role of conference spoiler when Elk Mound brought an unbeaten Dunn-St. Croix baseball record to town Monday, May 8.

The Hilltoppers kept the game scoreless through three innings of play before the Mounders, defending conference champs, finally put the first run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth.

Elk Mound went on to add four more runs in the sixth to blank host Glenwood City 5-0 behind a combined no-hit performance by Mounder hurlers Victor Noller and Lucas Johnson. Noller, who went five innings and struck out nine GC batters got the win.

Despite suffering the loss, Topper senior Max Janson gave a fine performance on the mound as he started and went five and two-thirds innings allowing just five runs on five hits, striking out four and gave up just one walk. Blake Fayerweather pitched an inning of scoreless and hitless ball in relief.

Spring Valley

After Spring Valley plated a run in the top half of inning number one in last Thursday’s D-SC contest played in Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers answered with five runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Another run in the second gave host Glenwood City a 6-1 advantage.

The squads exchanged single runs in the fourth with the Hilltoppers adding two more scores in the bottom of the fifth to increase their lead to 9-2.

But, the Cardinals made things interesting late, as they scored five runs in the final two innings – three in the sixth and a pair in the seventh, aided by four Topper errors.

Fortunately, Glenwood City, who added its final score in the sixth, held on to take the 10-7 win.

In a game that featured 23 hits, Glenwood City collected 15 which was highlighted by senior Max Janson’s 4-for-4 performance at the plate and included a pair of doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Steven Booth, who was the winning pitcher, helped his cause with three hits in as many plate appearances and finished with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases. Andrew Blaser and Jayden Quinn each picked up a pair of hits and scored twice while Caleb Klinger also hit a pair of singles and finished with two RBIs.

In his five and a third innings on the mound, Seven Booth allowed three runs on five hits, striking out three with an equal number of free passes. Noah Brite threw a scoreless inning and struck out one and surrendered a hit. Blake Fayerweather made it just two thirds of an inning as he gave up four runs on two hits and walked a trio of Cardinal batters.