GC golfers grab pair of seconds in D-SC play

The Glenwood City boys’ golf squad finished second in two of the Dunn-St. Croix’s final three nine-hole meets last week.

The Hilltoppers kicked off the busy week, that featured three meets in a four-day span, last Monday, May 8 at the Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax where they tied host Colfax-Elk Mound for second. The following day saw Glenwood City hit the fairways and greens at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi were it copped a second straight runner-up finish. But, the Hilltoppers struggled on the tight fairways of the Spring Vally Golf Course Thursday, May 11 as they finished third in the regular-season finale.

Glenwood City competed in the conference tournament, which was held this past Monday at Whitetail. The Hilltoppers will have a week to prepare for the WIAA Division 3 regional which will be held next Tuesday, May 23 at Voyager Village in Danbury.

Whitetail-Colfax

A quartet of Glenwood City golfers finished in the top ten at Whitetail Golf Course Monday, May 8 to help the team secure a share of second place.

Senior Gabe Knops placed fifth after he fired a 43 to led the Hilltopper varsity field. Senior Ian Radintz, junior Ben Wittmer and sophomore Esdyn Swenby all shot a 46 to finish in a three-way tie for tenth. Sophomore Charles Lamb finished with a 49 to take 17th.

The Hilltoppers finished with a score of 181 which put it in a tie for second with Colfax-Elk Mound. Durand won for the sixth straight meet with a 166 as it was led by freshman Troy Pudenz who shot a 39 to earn medalist honors. Spring Valley placed fourth with a 199 and Mondovi took fifth with a 213.

The Glenwood City junior varsity team finished third with 214 strokes. Landon Obermueller shot a 47 to lead the squad. Jared Hager carded a 54, Evelyn Radintz had a 56 and Cole Wakeling and Kaylin Brandt each had 57s.

Mondovi

Playing a day later (Tuesday, May 9) at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi, Glenwood City finished second in conference play for the fifth time in seven meets this season.

Glenwood City tallied a 180 while Durand finished with a 166 for the win. Colfax-Elk Mound shot a 202 to take third, Spring Valley came in fourth once more with a 213 and Mondovi was last with a 225.

Four of the Hilltoppers’ five varsity golfers turned in top-six scores.

Senior Gabe Knops once again led Glenwood City with a 43. Senior Ian Radintz, junior Ben Wittmer and sophomore Esdyn Swenby each tied for sixth place with scores of 46 and sophomore Charles Lamb carded a 54 to place 17th.

Durand junior Riane Hayden shot a 39 to win medalist honors.

The Toppers’ junior varsity finish third with a score of 223. Landon Obermueller was the top golfer with a 49, Jared Hager was a stroke back at 50, Evelyn Radintz shot a 59, Cole Wakeling signed off on a 65 and Kaylin Brandt tallied a 66.

Spring Valley

Glenwood City just missed its third straight runner-up finish of the week by two strokes and finished in third at the Spring Valley Golf Course Thursday, May 11.

Senior Ian Radintz had the top finish for the Toppers after shooting a 45 on nine holes to tie for fifth.

Cracking the top ten on the leader board were senior Gabe Knops and sophomores Charles Lamb and Esdyn Swenby, who all shot 47s and tied for eighth place. Junior Ben Wittmer shot a 48 to take 15th.

With all five of its golfers finishing among the top eight including a trio tied for second, Durand won for the eighth time in as many meets after scoring a 177. Colfax-Elk Mound shot a 184, Glenwood City was two strokes back in third with a 186, Spring Valley shot a 208 for fourth and Mondovi was again last with a 210.

Colfax-Elk Mound’s Zane Brice turned in the low score of 42 to earn medalist honors.

The Glenwood City junior varsity claimed a second-place finish with 207 points. Jared Hager was the JV’s top golfer with a 46, Landon Obermueller shot a 47, Cole Wakeling had a 54, Evelyn Radintz shot a 60 and Kaylin Brandt tallied a 65.