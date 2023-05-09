Mounders softball sweeps D-SC games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Elk Mound girls’ softball team stayed in the Dunn-St. Croix title chase with a trio of convincing victories against league foes last week.

In back-to-back contests to open conference action a week ago, Elk Mound mauled Elmwood-Plum City in a pair of games to sweep the regular-season series. The Mounders whitewashed the Wolves 16-0 in a Monday, May 1 contest in Plum City and turned around the next afternoon, Tuesday, May 2, and whacked the Wolves once again by taking a 15-1 home-field victory. Playing at home two days later, Elk Mound blanked Boyceville 8-0 to run its winning streak to five contests.

Elk Mound was also schedule to play in a tournament at Arcadia on Saturday but the rain canceled the event.

The Lady Mounders, 8-1 in conference and 9-1 overall, remain in second place behind front runner Mondovi who is 11-0 in league play and 14-2 in all games. Elk Mound played the Hilltoppers in Glenwood City Monday and hosted Durand-Arkansaw yesterday. The Mounders will play a home-and-home series against rival Colfax later in the week with the Mounders hosting the Vikings Thursday followed by a game in Colfax on Friday. Next Monday, May 15, Elk Mound hosts Mondovi in a game with possible championship ramifications.

Elmwood-PC (Game 1)

Elk Mound pitcher Hailey Meyer allowed just three hits and no runs and got plenty of offensive support as the Lady Mounders collected 17 hits in a 16-0, four-inning shutout of host Elmwood-Plum City in a Dunn-St. Croix contest played in Plum City Monday, May 1.

Meyer showed command of her pitches throughout the contest as she struck out nine Wolves batters and walked just one in four innings of work.

Elk Mound’s offense also put up plenty of early runs to support her as it scored four times in the first and second innings, six times in the third and finally twice more in the fourth to bring the game to an end when Elmwood-Plum City was unable to score in the bottom half of the fourth. Games in which one team leads the other by 15 or more runs after three innings are called compete.

The Mounders had five extra base hits including four doubles, all by different players, and a triple off the bat of Ellie Schiszik who finished 3-for-3 with four runs scored. Elisabeth Beskow went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate including a double, scored three runs and finished with a pair of RBIs. Alivia Baskin finished with three hits in four at bats with a double and had five of the Mounders 15 RBIs. Linden Kaminski finished with two hits including a double while Lauren Garnett had the Mounders other double and touched home plate twice.

Elmwood-PC (Game 2)

Playing at home the following day, Elk Mound once again delivered a dominating performance against the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City highlighted by a nine-run third inning.

With her pitches on target, Meyer’s kept the Wolves off the base paths for a second straight day allowing just a single run on three hits and collected six Ks without issuing a walk to earn the victory.

After pounding out 17 hits the previous day in Plum City, the Mounders finished with 15 in the May 2 home contest.

Leading 2-0 as it entered its at bat in the bottom of the third, Elk Mound plated nine runs in that frame and another four in the fourth to claim a 15-1 win in five innings. Elmwood-Plum City’s lone run came in the top of the fourth.

Elisabeth Beskow helped to lead the Mounders’ hit parade with three hits and four RBIs. Hailey Meyer helped out her own cause as she collected three hits and scored twice. Chloe Dummer, Alivia Baskin and Ellie Schiszik each had two hits for the Mounders. Dummer finished with a triple and four RBIs, Baskin had a double and scored three runs and Schiszik had a pair of RBIs and plated twice.

Boyceville

For the third consecutive game, Mounder hurler Hailey Meyer was nearly untouchable.

Meyer threw a 2-hit shut out against the visiting Boyceville Bulldogs Thursday, May 4 and struck out 14 batters to lead her squad to an 8-0 win. She did not issue a walk in her seven innings inside the circle.

Elk Mound held a 2-0 lead through five frames thanks to single runs in the first and third innings. But, the Mounders exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of the Bulldogs’ reach.

Ellie Schiszik finished with three of Elk Mound’s nine hits which include a double. The sophomore also scored twice and had two RBIs. Meyer was the only other Mounder to finish with multiple hits collecting two singles and a trio of RBIs. Elisabeth Beskow tripled and Lauren Garnett doubled for their only hits in the game.