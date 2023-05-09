Mounder thinclads compete in Bloomer, Colfax Invitationals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Taking advantage of some decent weather, the Elk Mound boys’ and girls’ track and field squads were able to partake in a pair of meets last week.

In the highly competitive Dave Landgraf Invitational held Tuesday, May 2 at Bloomer High School, the Mounder boys finished in 12th place out of 15 schools with a score of 21 while their female counterparts were unable to post a point.

Just a few days later with bright sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-70s, Elk Mound ran, jumped and threw at the Colfax Invitational. The boys’ team placed fourth out of 11 teams while the girls copped seventh out of the 10 squads that partcipated in the Thursday, May 4 competition.

The Mounders ran in Mondovi yesterday (Tuesday, May 9), which was their final tune-up before the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships which will be held next Tuesday, May 16 at Durand’s Bauer Built Sports Complex.

Dave Landgraf Invite

With powerhouse teams like Fall Creek and host Bloomer of the Cloverbelt, Northwestern and Cumberland from the Heart O’ North, Baldwin-Woodville and Altoona of the Middle Border and the Dunn-St. Croix’s Mondovi, the Elk Mound teams faced some very strong competition at the annual Dave Landgraf Track and Field Invitational held at Bloomer High School May 2.

Fall Creek dominated both competitions, winning the boys title with 147 points with the Lady Crickets tallying 126 points to cop first place. Baldwin-Woodville (90.5), Mondovi (85), Cameron (66) and Northwestern (54.5) rounded out the boys’ top five while Northwestern (81.6), Cumberland (79.6), Bloomer (79.6) and Altoona (56) completed the girls’ top five.

Aidan Schiferl had the highest finish of the day for Elk Mound. The senior ran a 4:51.08 to place third in the 1,600 meters.

With the top eight place finishers in each event scoring points for their respective teams, another Mounder senior, Ian Hazen, was able to place points on the scoreboard for his team with a fifth in the 800 meters (2:11.57) and a seventh in the 1,600 meters (4:54.83).

The 4×800 m relay squad comprised of Hazen and Schiferl along with Caleb Beskow and Bodie Folcyzk finished second in 9:19.54. The 4×200 m relay squad placed eighth to finish off the boys’ scoring.

The highest individual placement for the girls was an 11th-place finish by junior Marley King in the 400 meters. She was also 14th in the 800 meters.

Freshman Nou Chi Yang placed 13th in the shot put and was 17th in the discus competition.

The girls’ top relay was their 4×100 m squad which finished in 12th place.

Colfax Invitational

Elk Mound’s male sprinters performed quite well in the warm conditions under which the Colfax Invitational was run Thursday, May 4.

The Mounder boys had three sprinters finish among the top eight in the 100 meter dash. Junior Carson Streifel finished second in a time of :11.77 while senior teammates Alex Woodford and AJ Miller placed third and sixth, respectively, with times of :11.92 and :12.33.

Sophomore Keinin Miller topped the field of 25 runners in the 200 meters with a winning time of :22.69. Senior Lucas Hanson turned in a :54.52 to capture second place in the 400 meter dash.

Junior Grandt Mueller scored team points in a trio of events as he won the high jump with a leap of 6’ 4”, soared 20’ 4.25” in the long jump to take second and finished fourth in the 110 m high hurdles (:16.81).

Those finishes helped the Mounders to a fourth-place showing among the 11 boys’ teams that were competing in Colfax. Elk Mound tallied 84 points. For the second time in as many days, Fall Creek finished at the top of the boys’ team standings with 169 points while Webster took second with 118 and Grantsburg was third with 107.

The Elk Mound boys also garnered a trio of third-place finishes with their 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 m relay teams.

Junior Tyler Ganger placed sixth in the 200 meters and was eighth in the long jump. Senior Tobey Westcott copped a seventh place in the 300 m intermediate hurdles while eighth-place finishes went to junior Shawn Pinder in the 3,200 m run and freshman Rownan Soul-Stewart in the triple jump.

Senior Kate Mohr led the Lady Mounders in Colfax with a trio of top four finishes. She took the silver medal in the 100 meter high hurdles with a run of :17.25, copped third in the 300 meter low hurdles thanks to a time of :50.45 and came in fourth in the high jump where she cleared 4’ 10”. Those finishes alone accounted for 17 team points.

The Mounder gals also earned another 18 points by finishing second in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 m relays.

Also scoring points for the team were sophomore Savannah Nechanicky who took sixth in the 200 meters and junior Carly Mohr by virtue of a seventh-place finish in the high jump.

Overall, the Lady Mounders finished in seventh place out of ten squads with 46.33 points. Fall Creek once again came in first as it topped the girls’ team standings with a whopping 198 points with Webster taking second with 105 points.