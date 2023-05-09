Elk Mound baseballers beat Boyceville and Elmwood-Plum City, fall to Regis

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Elk Mound’s baseball team won two of its three games last week which included a pair of Dunn-St. Croix victories.

Elk Mound scored double digits wins over Elmwood-Plum City and Boyceville to remain unbeaten and in first place in the conference baseball standings with an 8-0 record, just ahead of Mondovi, who is 10-1.

Visiting Plum City last Monday, May 1, Elk Mound pitchers Kamron Diermeier and Victor Noller combined to no-hit Elmwood-Plum City. The pair also contributed to an offensive effort that saw the Mounders collect 11 base hits in a five-inning, 10-0 shut out victory. Elk Mound, however, has not been as fortunate in its non-conference contests this season as it fell to 0-3 in out-of-league games with a 10-8 road loss to Eau Claire Regis Tuesday, May 2. Two days later, Elk Mound bounced back to take a 13-3 win in Boyceville.

With just about two weeks remaining before tournament play begins, the Mounders have several games scheduled over that period. They played in Glenwood City Monday and have consecutive home games versus Colfax on Thursday and Durand-Arkansaw on Friday. Elk Mound travels to Prescott for a Saturday, May 13 tournament before returning home next Monday, May 15 to face Mondovi with a non-conference game at Bloomer on Tuesday, May 16.

Elmwood-Plum City

Kamron Diermeier and Victor Noller combined to throw a no-hit shut out against host Elmwood-Plum City in a Monday, May 1 game played in Plum City.

Diermeier started and threw five innings without surrendering a hit or run while registering nine Ks and walking just one Wolves’ batter. Noller relieved Diermeier in the sixth inning and threw two scoreless and hitless frames and finished with four strikeouts and did not surrender a walk.

Elk Mound broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the third with four runs. The Mounders added another score in the fifth and then plated five more runs in the top of the seventh to complete the 10-0 win.

Kaden Russo, Noller and Lucas Johnson each had a pair of hits for Elk Mound which tallied 11 in the game. Russo scored a pair of runs and had an RBI as did Noller. Although Ryan Bartig went 1-for-3 at the plate he led the team with three RBIs and stole four bases. Johnson and Jake Osborne each finished with a two runs batted in. Diermeier contributed three stolen bases.

Eau Claire Regis

Despite outhitting the host Ramblers 12 to eight, Elk Mound lost its third non-conference contest of the season when it surrendered eight runs in the second inning of the May 2 game.

The Mounders grabbed an early advantage with a pair of runs in the top of the first frame. But a big 8-run second inning put the Ramblers in front to stay.

Elk Mound cut their deficit to three runs with a single score in the third and two more runs in the fourth. Regis, however, answer with its final two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to go ahead 10-5.

But, Elk Mound made it interesting as it scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth and another in its half of the seventh before the Ramblers shut down the rally to preserve a 10-8 win.

Mounder starting pitcher Lucas Johnson lasted just two innings as he surrendered eight runs on five hits while walking two and striking out just one Rambler batter to suffer the loss. Victor Noller threw the final four frames allowing two runs on three hits, striking out two and issuing a pair of bases on balls.

Kaden Russo, Ryan Bartig and Kamron Diermeier, Lucas Johnson and Carter Vieth all went 2-for-4 at the plate for Elk Mound. Russo’s two hits went for a triple and a double as he finished with three RBIs to lead the team. Johnson, who also had a double, and Vieth tallied two RBIs while Diermeier had one.

Boyceville

Elk Mound jumped out to an early 6-1 advantage when it visited the Bulldogs in Boyceville Thursday, May 4.

With sophomore pitcher Kamron Diermeier in charge on the mound, Elk Mound tacked on two in the fifth inning and scored five times in the sixth, thanks to some Bulldog walks and errors.

Trailing 13-1, Boyceville tried to extend the contest with two runs in the bottom half of the sixth but Diermeier was able to record a final strike out to end the game and give the Mounders the 13-3 victory.

Diermeier allowed the three runs on just four hits and struck out 14 Bulldog batters while walking four.

Boyceville committed five errors in the contest compared to one by Elk Mound.

Jake Osborne led the Mounders’ offense with three hits including a double, in four plate appearances and scored twice. Peyton Vieth reached base three times and scored on each and finished with two hits. Carter Vieth had a double and three RBIs while Ryan Bartig reached home plate three times and tallied a pair of RBIs.