Topper baseball goes 2-1 in conference games

Playing on the road last week, the Glenwood City baseball team won two of its three Dunn-St. Croix contests.

Although Glenwood City was able to hit the ball when it visited Colfax Monday, April 24, the Hilltoppers were unable to turn those hits into runs as it fell 7-1 to the Vikings. Three days later in Elmwood, Glenwood City scored some late-innings runs to defeat the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City 7-3 in the April 27 game. Twenty-four hours later, the Toppers followed it with another win, an 8-5 victory over Durand-Arkansaw on the Panthers’ home turf.

It was the Hilltoppers first winning streak, albeit short, in many seasons and gave the locals a 3-5 mark in conference and overall play.

Glenwood City hosted Durand-Arkansaw on Monday as it played for the first time on its renovated field. The Toppers also hosted Mondovi on Tuesday. They will get a respite before welcoming Elk Mound next Monday, May 8.

Colfax

After a scoreless first inning, Colfax scored twice in the bottom of the second and added another run in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Glenwood City scored its only run of the contest in the fourth when Max Janson drew a one-out walk and came in to score on a double off the bat of Blake Fayerweather to make it 3-1.

But that was as close as Glenwood City would get. Colfax scored four times in the bottom of the fifth and kept the Hilltopper bats quiet to earn the 7-1 win.

Both teams finished with seven hits apiece but Glenwood City committed five costly errors that allowed Colfax to score several of those fifth-inning runs.

Fayerweather finished 2-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead the Glenwood City offense. Jayden Quinn, Noah Brite, Peyton Theune, Aaron Brigham and Caleb Klinger accounted for the Hilltoppers other hits.

Steven Booth suffered the mound loss as the junior surrendered six runs on seven hits and walked a pair without a strikeout in four and a third innings. Peyton Theune tossed an inning and two-thirds giving up a run without the aid of a hit, walked four and struck out one.

Elmwood-Plum City

For three innings neither Elmwood-Plum City nor Glenwood City was able to push a run home when the pair met Thursday, April 27 in Elmwood for a Dunn-St. Croix baseball tilt.

But that all changed in the fourth as both teams came home three times.

In the top of the fourth, Noah Brite reached on an error to open the inning then went to second when Peyton Theune was hit by a Wolves’ pitch. Max Janson followed with a single that scored Brite for the game’s first run. Steven Booth’s sacrifice fly to center brought Theune to the plate for a 2-0 Toppers’ lead. It became 3-0 when Blake Fayerweather reached on an error that allowed Janson to plate a run. A fly out by Aaron Brigham and a Brody Riba strike out ended the Toppers’ threat.

The Wolves scored three times in their half of the inning to knot it up thanks to three singles and a hit batsman.

In the top of the fifth, Jayden Quinn singled with one out, stole second and scored on a Noah Brite hit. Brite took second on a wild pitch, moved to third after a passed ball and scored on a Wolves’ error to make it 5-3.

Glenwood City added two more runs in the top of the seventh. Quinn reached first on an error, stole second and took third on another error. Meanwhile, Janson made it on base after being hit and stole second. A wild pitch sent Quinn in to score and Janson to third before he scored on Booth’s line drive base hit for a 7-3 advantage.

Steven Booth relieved Blake Fayerweather on the mound in the bottom of the seventh and struck out the side to secure the Toppers’ win.

Fayerweather was solid on mound as he gave up just three runs on five hits and struck out five and issued just one base-on-ball in six innings of work to claim the win.

All seven of the Toppers’ hits were singles turned in by different players. Quinn, Brite and Janson each scored a pair of runs. Booth finished with a pair of RBIs in the win.

Elmwood-Plum City committed five errors in the contest, compared to one by Glenwood City.

Durand-Arkansaw

Glenwood City traveled to Durand Friday, April 28 and defeated the Panthers of Durand-Arkansaw 8-5.

Unfortunately, no statistics or details were made available to the Tribune Press Reporter before Monday’s deadline.