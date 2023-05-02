JJ Williams breaks 800 m record for third time

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

For the third time in his illustrious high school track career, Glenwood City senior JJ Williams has broke the school’s 800 meter record.

Williams set the new mark of 1:55.20 while running in the prestigious Hale Distance Night which is was hosted by West Allis Hale last Friday, April. The competition features some of the state’s premier distance runners.

Williams took first place in the 800 meters at the Hale Distance Night competition. Williams twice set the record a year ago when he ran a 1:58.38 and a 1:56.34.

Below is a story about Williams race last Friday from the Hale Distance website that was provided by the Glenwood City coaching staff.

“The TFA Indoor champion JJ Williams of Glenwood City and the recent mile champion at Palatine’s Distance Night, Owen Bosley were talked up before the race in a set up for a great battle.

But, the field included a ton of firepower and had a lot of different men to compete for the victory.

The duo of Williams and Bosley took it out, with Williams setting the pace from the gun. Out in 55 seconds, Bosley stayed right off of Williams before attempting a move around the 500 meter mark. In his attempt to pass, Williams responded, holding off Bosley into the final turn. Williams was able to hold on for the coast to coast win in 1:55.20 while Bosley battled to finish 5th. Grundahl finished a close second in 1:55.38. Klauck was right behind in 1:55.89 outleaning Fahey of Middleton. It was the closest race of the evening.

Once again, the 800m run delivers at Hale Distance Night.”

Joining Williams at the event was freshman Clayton Hoffman. In his first time at the Hale Distance Night, Hoffman raced in the 1,600 meter freshman race where he established a new personal record time of 5:07.84 which topped his previous best time of 5:15.97.

“It made for a very exciting night for Clayton, paving the way for future success. It will be awesome to continue watching Clayton compete and watch his progression over the next four years,” said co-head coach Tom Klatt