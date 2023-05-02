Hilltopper boys win Boyceville track invitational; Hierlmeier shots personal best

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — Led by the senior members of the team, the Glenwood City boys’ track and field team captured first place at the Boyceville Invitational held April 27.

Six senior boys picked up first- and second-place individual finishes in Boyceville last Thursday and were part of all four winning relay squads that helped the Hilltoppers win the 8-school meet with 158 points. Glenwood City bested Elk Mound, who finished as the runner-up, by 21 points.

The Glenwood City girls’ weren’t quite as fortunate as they finished seventh with 60 points. Prairie Farm took the ladies crown after collecting 159.5 points.

The top eight place finishers in each event scored team points.

Seniors Cody Hanson, Blake Wakeling, Brady Klatt and Nick Hierlmeier all copped first-place finishes while Elek Anderson and Owen Bauman each earned a second.

Nick Hierlmeier set a new personal record of 42’ 11.5” in the shot put to take home gold. He also came in third in the discus with a toss of 114’ even.

Fellow senior Brady Klatt won the discus event with a far-flung throw of 136’ 1”. Klatt also placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17’ 5”.

Blake Wakeling cleared 12’ 6” to capture the top spot in the pole vault while Cody Hanson sprinted to a win in the 100 meters with a time of :12.76.

Seniors earning silver finishes were Elek Anderson in the 1,600 meter run (5:12.68) and Owen Bauman in the high jump (5’ 10”).

The boys’ 4×800 m relay team of Elek and Ilan Anderson, Anthony Nelson, and Wyatt Thompson captured first with a time of 9:02.00. Cody Hanson, Wyatt Thompson, Brady Thompson and Jackson Halback struck gold in the 4×200 m relay after a run of 1:37.60. In the 4×100 m relay, Blake Wakeling joined Brady Thompson, Hansen and Halbach to earn yet another first-place finish after running a :46.55. Finally, Brady Klatt, Brady Thompson, Wyatt Thompson and Elliott Springborn joined forces to win the 4×400 m relay in 3:42.28.

Junior Connor Gross took second in the shot put with a heave of 42’ 1.25” while classmate Connor Berends copped a bronze finish in the 1,600 meter run (5:20.68).

Also placing in a pair of events were sophomores Logan McVeigh, Tyler Harrington, Elliot Springborn and Ilan Anderson. McVeigh took fourth in the 110 m high hurdles and seventh in the 300 m intermediate hurdles; Harrington finished fifth in the high jump and was eighth in the 100 meters; Springborn placed fourth in the 400 meters and was sixth in the 800 meters; and Ilan Anderson was fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 800 meter run.

Freshman Garrett Gross placed fourth in the 3,200 meters, sixth-place finishes went to senior Anthony Nelson in the 400 meters and junior Jackson Halbach in the 200 meters and another junior, Will Standaert, placed seventh in the pole vault.

Haylie Hannah copped the Lady Toppers only first-place finish at Boyceville. The junior won the pole vault competition by clearing 8’ 6”. She also placed seventh in the 100 meter dash.

Fellow junior Rileigh Schwartz scored points in a trio of events. Schwartz leaped 28 feet to take third in the triple jump, finished seventh in the 300 m low hurdles and was eighth in the 100 m highs.

Senior Whittnie Wittmer stuck silver in the shot put with a heave of 31’ 3.25”.

The ladies 4×200 meter relay team consisting of Kenzie Price, Gretchen Draxler, Elsja Meijer and Alexis Alms placed third with a time of 2:09.21. The 4×400 and 4×100 meter relays were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Senior Brooklyn Caress was fifth in the shot put. Sixths went to sophomore Amara Booth in the long jump and freshman Ava Multhauf in the 100 m high hurdles. Sophomore Stephanie Anderson earned a seventh in the 1,600 meters as did freshman Alexis Alms in the high jump. Earning eighth-place finishes were freshmen Kayley Dickmann in the 800 meters and Gabriella Williams in the long jump.

The Hilltoppers competed in Amery yesterday (May 2) and will be in Durand on Friday.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Glenwood City 158, 2. Elk Mound 137, 3. Spring Valley 95, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 76.5, 5. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, 6. Colfax 61, 7. Boyceville 48.5, 8. Prairie Farm 20.

Girls: 1. Prairie Farm 159.5, 2. Colfax 90, 3. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 71, 5. Boyceville 70.5, 6. Spring Valley 67, 7. Glenwood City 60, 8. Elk Mound 51.