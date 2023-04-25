Glenwood City softball squad dumps Amery

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

AMERY — In what turned out to be its only contest last week, the Glenwood City softball team cranked up its bats and feasted on Amery pitching last Friday, April 21 to earn a 13-8 non-conference road victory over the Warriors.

The Hilltoppers were supposed to play at Spring Valley last Monday and host Boyceville Thursday but inclement weather postponed both contests.

Glenwood City collected a season-high 16 hits off Amery hurler Marissa Fisk and were issued seven walks by the Warriors’ starter.

The top half of the Hilltoppers’ order led the offensive barrage with Sydney Grant, Madison Caress and Michaela Blaser each accounting for a trio of hits. Grant scored four runs, stole a pair of bases, walked once and finished with an RBI. Caress had a triple among her three hits as she collected six RBIs, two stolen bases and scored a pair of runs. Blaser finished with three RBIs and walked once.

The Warriors, who had a dozen hits themselves, took an early 5-0 lead after just two innings of play as they touched Glenwood City starting pitcher Maddie Klatt for six hits including a pair of doubles. The Toppers also committed three errors during that span.

The middle innings, however, would be good to Glenwood City as the Toppers scored three times in the third and added four more runs in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead.

In the third, Natelle McCarthy drew a lead-off walk and Sydney Grant singled. After Aubree Logghe grounded out, Madison Caress laced a triple to the deep outfield that brought both McCarthy and Grant to home plate with the Toppers first runs. Caress then scored on a Michaela Blaser ground out.

Izzy Davis got Glenwood City going in the fourth with a one-out single. Natelle McCarthy was issued a walk and Grant singled to load the bases. Logghe earned an RBI on a walk that brought Davis home. Caress then smacked her second hit in as many innings to score McCarthy and Grant. Blaser also delivered her second knock of the game which allowed Logghe to come in with a run to make it 7-5.

Amery scored twice in its half of the fourth to knot the game at seven all.

The contest remained deadlocked until the top of the sixth when Glenwood City added a run when Grant walked and scored on Blaser’s third straight hit. The Warriors, however, tied the contest once more with a run in the bottom half of the sixth.

But, the Toppers came up big in the seventh, scoring five times for a 13-8 lead. Kiley Leduc opened the Toppers final at bat with a single, Davis doubled to bring Leduc to home plate. Natelle McCarthy and Grant then reached on back-to-back singles with Davis scoring on Grant’s hit. Following an out, Caress came up with another timely hit that scored McCarthy and Grant. Caress scored the fifth and final run of the Toppers’ seventh on a Jenna McCarthy hit.

With a five-run lead, Klatt put the Warriors down in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the contest and earn the win. She threw all seven frames allowing eight runs on a dozen hits, walking two while striking out eight.

The win was the Toppers second of the season against five defeats.

Glenwood City hosted Colfax Monday and will travel to Elmwood Thursday to take on the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City. The return home next Monday, May 1 for a doubleheader against Durand-Arkansaw before welcoming Mondovi the following day.