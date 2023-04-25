Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ track teams win home meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — Their only home meet this season turned out to be a banner day for the Hilltopper boys’ and girls’ track and field teams.

Hosting a 5-team meet Tuesday, April 18 that included conference schools from Colfax, Elk Mound, Elmwood-Plum City and Spring Valley, Glenwood City scored several top places including 16 first, 15 third finishes and 14 runners-up.

Glenwood City won the boys’ competition with whopping 171 points while the girls also finishes first after scoring 120 points. Elmwood-Plum City came in second in the boys (76) and girls (120) standing while Spring Valley grabbed both third-place finishes. With only partial squads participating from Colfax and Elk Mound, the Vikings took fourth and Mounders fifth in the girls’ final standings with the teams flipped their respective finishes in the boys’ competition.

The Topper boys finished the meet, which was run under sunny but cool and windy conditions, with a dozen first-place ribbons which included wins in all four relay races.

The boys’ 4×800 m squad of Clayton Hoffman, Ilan Anderson, Elek Anderson and Connor Berends cruised to first in a winning time of 9:29.38. The team of Wyatt Thompson, Cody Hansen, Brady Thompson and Brady Klatt combined to take gold in the 4×200 m relay with a time of 1:38.31. Hansen and Thompson were joined by Jackson Halbach and Blake Wakeling for the 4×100 m relay race which the quartet won in :46.47. Finally, the 4×400 m squad of Thompson, JJ Williams, Sal Stillday and Elliott Springborn took gold in a time of 3:39.40.

Seniors JJ Williams, Wyatt Thompson, Owen Bauman, Blake Wakeling, Brady Klatt and Nick Hierlmeier along with sophomore Ilan Anderson and freshman Clayton Hoffman each won individual titles on their home course. Williams won the 400 meter dash in :51.80, Thompson ran a 2:14.61 to nip fellow senior and teammate Elek Anderson for first in the 800 meters and took third in the long jump, Bauman leaped to first in the high jump with a top height of 5’ 10”, Wakeling cleanly cleared 11’ 6” to win the pole vault, Klatt threw the discus 140’ 1” for the win and took second in the long jump (20’ 2.5”), Hierlmeier was the top finisher in the shot put with a heave of 40’ 8” and placed third in the discus (118’ 9”), Ilan Anderson jumped 34’ 11” to claim the triple jump gold, was second in the 1,600 meters and third in the 800 meters and Hoffman ran a 11:11.33 to win the 3,200 meters with teammate Garrett Gross finishing second.

Runner-up finishes also went to Logan McVeigh (110 m high hurdles), and Connor Berends (1,600 m). Placing third were Micah Simmons (110 m high hurdles), Brady Thompson (100 m), Elliott Springborn (400 m) and Conner Gross (shot put).

Junior Hailey Hannah led the Glenwood City girls with a pair of first-place showing in the April 18 meet. She claimed the 100 meter dash gold with a sprint of :13.49 and was the top pole vault after clearing 10’. Hannah also placed second in the 300 m low hurdles.

Kayley Dickmann ran a 2:51.18 in the 800 meters to claim gold.

Taking a first-place finish in the ladies triple jump was Rileigh Schwartz. She jumped 28’ 2.5” for the gold. Schwartz also copped a second in the 100 meter high hurdles.

Also taking second were the ladies 4×800 meter relay, Stephanie Anderson (1,600 m),Gabriella Williams (3,200 m), Alexis Alms (high jump), Savanna Millermon (pole vault) and Ava Multhauf (long jump).

Third-place finishes were claimed by 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 m relays, Gretchen Draxler (100 m high hurdles), Rileigh Schwartz (300 m low hurdles), Savanna Millermon (800 m), Elsja Meijer (3,200 m) and Brooklyn Caress (shot put).

Glenwood City will compete in Boyceville this Thursday and at Amery next Tuesday, May 2.

Glenwood City Results

Girls: 4×800 m: 2. Glenwood City (Kayley Dickmann, Savanna Millermon, Gabriella Williams, Elsja Meijer) 12:26.94; 100 m High Hurdles: 2. Rileigh Schwartz, :20.12; 3. Gretchen Draxler, :20.85; 4. Ava Multhauf, :20.99; 5. Amara Booth, :23.27; 100 m: 1. Hailey Hannah, :13.49; 8. Alexis Alms, :14.86; 14. Kylie Ohman, :15.33; 17. Alixe Derycher, :17.04; 1,600 m: 2. Stephanie Anderson, 7:47.62; 4×200 m: 3. Glenwood City (Kenzie Price, Elsja Meijer, Gretchen Draxler, Alexis Alms) 2:08.29; 400 m: 4. Maddie Booth, 1:14.54; 4×100 m: 3. Glenwood City (Hailey Hannah, Maddie Booth, Ava Multhauf, Rileigh Schwartz) :57.30; 300 m low Hurdles: 2. Hailey Hannah, :56.41; 3. Rileigh Schwartz, 1:08.14; 800 m: 1. Kayley Dickmann, 2:51.18; 3. Savanna Millermon, 3:03.34; 5. Whittnie Wittmer, 3:31.74; 6. Stephanie Anderson, 3:39.26; 200 m: 6. Ava Multhauf, :30.11; 11. Kenzie Price, :33.80; 3,200 m: 2. Gabriella Williams, 15:45.49; 3. Elsja Meijer, 17:03.22; 4×400 m: 3. Glenwood City (Kayley Dickmann, Kenzie Price, Alixe Derycher, Alexis Alms) 5:23.20; High Jump: 2. Alexis Alms, 4’ 4”; 4. Gretchen Draxler, 4’ 2”; Pole Vault: 1. Hailey Hannah, 10’; Long Jump: 2. Ava Multhauf, 13’ 10”; 6. Maddie Booth, 12’ 10.5”; 7. Gabriella Williams, 12’ 7”; 8. Savanna Millermon, 12’ 5.5”; Triple Jump: 1. Rileigh Schwartz, 28’ 2.5”; Discus: 8. Gretchen Draxler, 69’ 8”; 9. Brooklyn Caress, 65’ 8”; 17. Alixe Derycher, 40’ 6”; 18. Kenzie Price, 38’ 7”; Shot Put: 3. Brooklyn Caress, 28’ 5.5”; 8. Whittnie Wittmer, 21’ 6”.

Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Glenwood City 120, 2. Elmwood-Plum City 102, 3. Spring Valley 90, 5. Colfax 29, 5. Elk Mound 1.

Boys: 4×800 m: 1. Glenwood City (Clayton Hoffman, Ilan Anderson , Elek Anderson, Connor Berends) 9:29.38; 110 m High Hurdles: 2. Logan McVeigh, :23.05; 3. Micah Simmons, :26.12; 100 m: 3. Brady Thompson, :12/08; 4. Cody Hansen, :12.12; 5. Jackson Halbach, :12.21; 10. Tyler Harrington, :12.91; 14. Logan McVeigh, :13.00; 1,600 m: 2. Ilan Anderson and Connor Berends, 6:10.88; 4×200 m: 1. Glenwood City (Wyatt Thompson, Cody Hansen, Brady Thompson, Brady Klatt) 1:38.31; 400 m: 1. JJ Williams, :51.80; 3. Elliott Springborn, :57.88; 5. Owen Bauman, 1:00.81; 12. Micah Simmons, 1:12.16; 4×100 m: 1. Glenwood City (Cody Hansen, Jackson Halbach, Blake Wakeling, Brady Thompson) :46.47; 300 m low Hurdles: 4. Anthony Nelson, :50.74; 5. Logan McVeigh, :53.31; 800 m: 1. Wyatt Thompson, 2:14.61; 2. Elek Anderson, 2:15.56; 3. Ilan Anderson, 2:24.36; 6. Connor Berends, 2:28.65; 200 m: 7. Elliott Springborn, :25.93; 11. Justin Rogers, :27.01; 3,200 m: 1. Clayton Hoffman, 11:11.33; 2. Garrett Gross, 12:19.98; 4×400 m: 1. Glenwood City (Wyatt Thompson, JJ Williams, Sal Stillday, Elliott Springborn) 3:49.40; High Jump: 1. Owen Bauman, 5’ 10”; 5. Tyler Harrington, 5’ 2”; 7. Sal Stillday, 5’; 9. Justin Rogers, 4’ 10”; Pole Vault: 1. Blake Wakeling, 11’ 6”; Long Jump: 2. Brady Klatt, 20’ 2.5”; 3. Brady Thompson, 17’ 4:; 5. Sal Stillday, 15’ 11”; Triple Jump: 1. Ilan Anderson, 34’ 11”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt, 140’ 1”; 3. Nick Hierlmeier, 118’ 9”; 4. Logan Klatt, 97’ 4”; 11. Ben Klatt, 78’ 3”; 17. Tucker Augeson, 59’ 9”; Shot Put: 1. Nick Hierlmeier, 40’ 8”; 3. Conner Gross, 34’ 7.5”; 4. Tucker Augeson, 32’ 4”; 9. Ben Klatt, 30’ 7”; 14. Logan Klatt, 28’ 4.5”.

Boys Team Scores: 1. Glenwood City 171, 2. Elmwood-Plum City 76, 3. Spring Valley 69, 4. Elk Mound 33, 5. Colfax 6.