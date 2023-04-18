Topper thinclads showcase talents at B-W Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BALDWIN — The Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ track and field teams were finally able to compete outdoors when they partook in the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational April 11.

Tangling with several teams from the Middle Border conference along with Clear Lake, Spring Valley and Bloomer, Glenwood City had an opportunity to go head-to-head with some excellent regional competition last Tuesday.

The Toppers boys finished fifth in the 10-school meet with a score of 49 points as just 15 points separated the second- through seventh-place squads. The GC girls finish ninth with 22 points. Osceola won both the boys’ and girls’ team championships.

Senior JJ Williams scored Glenwood City’s only win in the meet finishing first in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.31.

Several of Glenwood City’s relays scored points which were awarded for first through eighth place.

The boys 4×100 meter relay team of Cody Hansen, Jackson Halback, Blake Wakeling and Brady Thompson finished second in :46.48. The 4×400 meter squad of Hansen, Wakeling, Wyatt Thompson, and Ilan Anderson came in third with a run of 3:54.04. The 4×800 meter team of Anthony Nelson, Ilan Anderson, Wyatt Thompson and Clayton Hoffman also placed third with a time of 9:23.16. The boys also took fourth in the 4×200 m relay.

The Topper ladies placed in three of the meet’s four relays. The 4×100 meter team of Amara Booth, Maddie Booth, Haylie Hannah and Kylie Ohman placed fifth in :57.54. The 4×800 meter team took sixth while the 4×200 meter squad was eighth.

Individually, Elsja Meijer and Garrett Gross finished fourth in their respective 3,200 meter races, Clayton Hoffman was sixth in the 1,600 meter run as was Kayley Dickmann in her 800 meter race, Elliott Springborn came in seventh in the 400 meters, Haylie Hannah scored a seventh in the 300 meter low hurdles and was eighth in the 100 meter dash, and Gretchen Draxler and Owen Bauman both finished eighth in their respective high jump competitions.

The Hilltoppers hosted their first meet of the year Tuesday and will be in Colfax on Thursday.